5 features you can't miss in Apple's smart water bottle

The HidrateSpark PRO STEEL comes in silver and black colours. It costs $79.95. (about Rs 6,129). Stainless steel is used to make the water bottle. The HidrateSpark PRO, which costs $59.95, is built of impact and odour resistant Triton plastic (about Rs 4,596). The smart water bottle comes in two different colours: green and black.

Apple is already selling smart water bottles in its US online and retail shops. The tech behemoth is now offering two new HidrateSpark smart water bottles that can be synced with the Apple Health app. Both bottles include chug and straw closures, as well as an LED puck at the bottom that illuminates to encourage customers to drink water throughout the day. The colour and design of the puck may be modified based on the user's preferences.

Here are 5 features you need to know:

Both large-capacity water bottles include a bright LED sensor puck at the base that lights up throughout the day to encourage you to drink more water.

The HidrateSpark bottle is a 24-ounce Tritan plastic bottle available in black or green. It can withstand unpleasant odours and fracturing when dropped, and it comes with a straw lid and a chug lid.

Your beverages will stay cold for up to 24 hours thanks to the vacuum-insulated seal. It also includes both sorts of lids.

The sensor puck also measures and records the amount of water consumed via an app for Apple devices (iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch).

Both bottles have a BPA-free construction, a rechargeable battery, and a fast-charging USB cord. The battery lasts around 10-14 days on a single charge and takes approximately 2.5 hours to completely charge. The bottles and lids are dishwasher safe, but the sensor puck must be cleaned by hand with a moist cloth.

