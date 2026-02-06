India secured four more medals at the Zagreb Open 2026 on Thursday. Neelam Sirohi won a silver in the women's 50kg category, while Vicky Hooda (97kg), Dinesh Dhankhar (125kg), and Muskan (50kg) all claimed bronze medals.

India's Four-Medal Haul on Thursday

India continued their fine run in the Zagreb Open 2026 wrestling tournament as a silver medal from Neelam Sirohi in the women's 50 kg freestyle category headlined the India's four-medal-haul on Thursday. Other medals for India on the day include, bronze medals from Vicky Hooda (men's 97kg), Dinesh Dhankhar (men's 125kg) and Muskan (women's 50kg).

Currently, India's medal tally stands at seven, with a gold, two silver and four bronze medals, as per Olympics.com.

Women's 50kg: Silver for Sirohi, Bronze for Muskan

Sirohi had a brilliant run till the final, starting off with a 10-0 win over Poland's Agata Walerzak and then took down Azerbaijan's Elnura Mammadova in the quarterfinals and compatriot Muskan by a dominant 17-1 scoreline in the semifinals. In the gold medal bout, she registered a 5-2 loss to Japan's Haruna Morikawa, a U23 world champion. Muskan rebounded after semis to beat Agata 11-0 to claim the bronze medal.

Men's Freestyle: Two Bronze Medals

In the men's 97 kg, Vicky made up for the quarterfinal loss to USA's Stephen Buchanan II by 14-7, taking him to the repechage bout where he took down Canada's Samuel Miklos Maria Pereira 12-1. He overcame a challenge from Frenchman Adlan Vishkhanov 8-2 to get a podium spot. Deepak Chahal also competed in the men's 97 kg but could not make it past the qualification stage.

On the other hand, Dinesh Dhankhar's 125kg bronze came via pinfall over Kamil Kosciolek, having lost 13-1 to Bahrain's Shamil Sharipov in the quarter-finals, he made a marvellous comeback in the repechage round with a 12-2 win over USA's Demetrius Thomas

Recap of Wednesday's Action

On Wednesday, U23 world champion Sujeet Kalkal captured the 65kg weight division gold while Paris 2024 bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat bagged a silver in the men's 61kg category.

Looking Ahead

Olympian and two-time World Wrestling Championships bronze medallist Antim Panghal will be in action on Saturday and aim to continue her fine run. (ANI)