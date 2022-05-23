WWE: Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?

Reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has held on to the title for nearly two years, marking his stint as one of the most legendary in World Wrestling Entertainment history. Since winning the title at Summer Slam 2020, he has faced numerous superstars who have challenged him for the title but has outpowered them all by both fair and unfair means. However, who could be next in the line to challenge him for the same and finally dethrone him? Currently, it seems like he won’t be defending his title at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) on June 6, having signed a new contract that makes him work on limited dates. However, he looks to be on course to defend it at the Clash at the Castle on September 3 against Drew McIntyre.

Between Hell in a Cell and Clash at the Castle, WWE will host a couple of PPVs: Money in the Bank (July 2) and SummerSlam (July 30). While Reigns will most certainly be defending at the latter, it is where it could mar the beginning of another rivalry between him and McIntyre. The champion is likely to retain by unfair means, leading to their rematch at Clash at the Castle. Moreover, since the Clash will be held in Wales, United Kingdom (UK), it would make perfect sense for Reigns to drop the title to McIntyre, who will be the local boy.

Recently, McIntyre spoke to CBS Sports on his desire to face Reigns again, as he said, “I was feeling pretty confident in who I was the last time we fought in each other, but maybe still a little tense at times. Thinking a little too much about things before the matches instead of just being.”

“My mind was still going instead of doing everything naturally. I would do most things naturally and overthink a couple of things. These days, I do what feels right. I go with my gut. It helps when the live crowd is there to get that real-time feedback to know what is the right way to go,” added McIntyre.

“Right now, I feel as confident as I did then [and] 100 times more confident. Also, taking that slow burn route rather than jumping in there with Roman as soon as I was drafted to SmackDown. It allowed the crowd to be reintroduced to Drew McIntyre and take time to build that rapport with the crowd,” McIntyre concluded.