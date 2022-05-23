Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?

    Roman Reigns has scripted history as the longest-reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Meanwhile, he could face a stern challenge from Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castles.

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Stamford, First Published May 23, 2022, 9:33 AM IST

    Reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has held on to the title for nearly two years, marking his stint as one of the most legendary in World Wrestling Entertainment history. Since winning the title at Summer Slam 2020, he has faced numerous superstars who have challenged him for the title but has outpowered them all by both fair and unfair means. However, who could be next in the line to challenge him for the same and finally dethrone him? Currently, it seems like he won’t be defending his title at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) on June 6, having signed a new contract that makes him work on limited dates. However, he looks to be on course to defend it at the Clash at the Castle on September 3 against Drew McIntyre.

    Between Hell in a Cell and Clash at the Castle, WWE will host a couple of PPVs: Money in the Bank (July 2) and SummerSlam (July 30). While Reigns will most certainly be defending at the latter, it is where it could mar the beginning of another rivalry between him and McIntyre. The champion is likely to retain by unfair means, leading to their rematch at Clash at the Castle. Moreover, since the Clash will be held in Wales, United Kingdom (UK), it would make perfect sense for Reigns to drop the title to McIntyre, who will be the local boy.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Stephanie McMahon to take leave of absence; here's why

    Recently, McIntyre spoke to CBS Sports on his desire to face Reigns again, as he said, “I was feeling pretty confident in who I was the last time we fought in each other, but maybe still a little tense at times. Thinking a little too much about things before the matches instead of just being.”

    “My mind was still going instead of doing everything naturally. I would do most things naturally and overthink a couple of things. These days, I do what feels right. I go with my gut. It helps when the live crowd is there to get that real-time feedback to know what is the right way to go,” added McIntyre.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out of RAW, creative difference reported

    “Right now, I feel as confident as I did then [and] 100 times more confident. Also, taking that slow burn route rather than jumping in there with Roman as soon as I was drafted to SmackDown. It allowed the crowd to be reintroduced to Drew McIntyre and take time to build that rapport with the crowd,” McIntyre concluded.

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'See you in Paris': Liverpool fans eye Champions League glory after heartbreak in EPL snt

    'See you in Paris': Liverpool fans eye Champions League glory after heartbreak in EPL

    football Man City destroy Liverpool's quadruple dream after clinching Premier League glory snt

    Man City destroy Liverpool's quadruple dream after clinching Premier League glory

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after SRH Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Hardik Pandya's return snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Pandya's return

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC snt

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC

    His support is unmatchable India badminton champions meet PM Modi

    'His support is unmatchable': India's badminton champions meet PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Who is Salil Parekh, the new Infosys CEO and Managing Director? - adt

    Who is Salil Parekh, the new Infosys CEO and Managing Director?

    Tarot Card Weekly Reading: Zodiac prediction for May 23 to May 29

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Tarot prediction for May 23 to May 29

    Yash KGF Chapter 2 for free: Here's when you can watch the film without paying rentals RBA

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 for free: Here's when you can watch the film without paying rentals

    Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi; flights delayed, power snapped - adt

    Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi; flights delayed, power snapped

    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Super Over to decide play results in case of rain disruptions-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: Super Over to decide play results in case of rain disruptions

    Recent Videos

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon