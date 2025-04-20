WrestleMania 41 opened with fire matchups, betrayals, and unpredictable twists in Las Vegas. Here’s a full breakdown of everything that went down on Night 1.

The first day of WrestleMania 41 was quite eventful, with multiple matches taking place. However, the showstopper remained the main event of the night in Las Vegas. However, before going there, let's quickly delve into every match that happened.

1 - Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Jey Uso, who won this year's Royal Rumble, chose to fight Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The match surprisingly showed Ring General Gunther as weak. The WWE even went to the extent where Gunther tapped out against Jey's finisher. As a result of that, Jey Uso became the new World Heavyweight Champion.

2 - LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu

The duo gave one of the best matches of the night. Jacob Fatu showed why he's considered a major physical and aerial threat at the same time in the ring. A specimen of his own, Jacob Fatu dominated LA Knight to win the United States championship.

3 - New Day vs the War Raiders

Amidst all the boos, the New Day turned out to be victorious defeating the war raiders in the WWE Tag team championship matches. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods retained their villainous comedic arch.

4 - El Grande Americano vs Rey Fenix

El Grande Americano won the Wrestle mania 41 match against Rey Fenix. WWE handed a major loss to Fenix within just months from his debut which was surprising.

5 - Jade Cargill vs Naomi

Cudos to both the female wrestlers as they put up a tough fight making the first day of Mania even better. The match went out for long but eventually Jade Cargill showed her prowess overcoming Naomi.

6 - Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair

One of the most heated feuds of WrestleMania 41, the match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair didn't live up to expectations. Flair gave little room for Stratton’s in-ring character to look like a champion. The duo's chemistry was visibly off for the entire match, and WWE could scrap the rivalry altogether going forward. Tiffany Stratton retained her Women's Championship.

7 - Triple Threat Match

The Triple Threat Match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins did live up to the expectations. All three wrestlers fought hard, putting their bodies on the line for entertainment. Often, wrestlers went away from the ring and used whatever objects came into their hands.

In fact, Roman Reigns put Seth Rollins through the announcement table. While Paul Heyman watched the game from outside the ring concerned he had a major part to play in the conclusion. He betrayed CM Punk first by low-blowing him. In a similar fashion, he then low-blowed the Tribal Chief, eventually surrendering to Seth Rollins, who emerged victorious in the end.