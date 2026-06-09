The WoMEN Sports Foundation (WSF) concluded Project FUTURE STARS, a grassroots initiative supported by REMCL's CSR. The project provided young athletes, including an archer, with professional equipment and nutrition to nurture sporting talent in India.

The WoMEN Sports Foundation (WSF) has successfully concluded Project FUTURE STARS, a grassroots-focused initiative aimed at supporting young athletes through equipment assistance and nutrition support, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing sporting talent across India.

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As part of the project, a promising archer received professional-grade archery equipment and gear to enhance training and competitive performance. In addition, athletes from various sporting disciplines were provided with nutrition supplements and dietary support to aid fitness, recovery, and overall development, according to a press release.

Support from REMCL

The initiative was implemented with support from Railway Energy Management Company Ltd. (REMCL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

A Vision for Grassroots Development

Speaking on the occasion, WSF Chairman Piyush Sachdeva highlighted the importance of strengthening grassroots sports in the country. "A strong foundation is essential for success in any field, and Indian sports also need a robust grassroots structure for long-term growth and achievement. If we want to develop future champions, we must improve infrastructure at the school and college levels, encourage regular competitions, and increase access to modern sports equipment. WSF Project FUTURE STARS is a meaningful initiative aimed at supporting young athletes with this vision in mind," Sachdeva said.

Fostering a Stronger Sporting Ecosystem

The project reflects a collaborative effort to create better opportunities for emerging athletes and address key challenges faced at the grassroots level, including access to quality equipment and nutritional resources.

Founded in 2012, the WoMEN Sports Foundation works across multiple sectors, including sports development, skill enhancement, healthcare, social welfare, sustainability, and rural empowerment. Through initiatives such as Project FUTURE STARS, the organisation continues to identify, nurture, and support young talent while contributing to the growth of a stronger and more inclusive sporting ecosystem in India. (ANI)