Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Khap and women grapplers won't be defeated, assures Rakesh Tikait (WATCH)

    The 'mahapanchayat' was called a day after Tikait and other farmer leaders managed to dissuade some of India's top wrestlers from throwing their medals in the Ganga river.

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Khap and women grapplers won't be defeated, assures Rakesh Tikait WATCH snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing protests by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the national president of the Indian Farmers Union, Rakesh Tikait, on Thursday assured that a Khap representative will meet President Droupadi Murmu and the government in an attempt to resolve the raging issue. In his address to a mahapanchayat of farmers in the Tappal police station area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Tikait added that the khap and women grapplers will not be defeated.

    The 'mahapanchayat' was called a day after Tikait and other farmer leaders managed to dissuade some of India's top wrestlers from throwing their medals in the Ganga river to protest police inaction against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief in two cases of sexual harassment.

    The 'mahapanchayat' will pass a resolution at the end of the meeting. It is likely to be passed by the evening after the khap leaders from all states have expressed their views on the issue.

    Also read: IOC strongly condemns treatment of Indian wrestlers; calls it 'very disturbing'

    On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to throw their medals in the Ganga. However, they relented after khap and farmer leaders sought five days' time to address their grievances. 

    The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty. Singh, who has repeatedly denied all charges against him, said on Wednesday that he would hang himself if a single allegation is proved against him.

    He is scheduled to hold a press conference later on Thursday in Gonda district to highlight the achievements of nine years of the Modi government.

    Also read: Will hang myself if charges against me proved, says Brij Bhushan; calls wrestlers his 'children' (WATCH)

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Hayden gets candid about India's ICC title drought; talks about Gill's future and more snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Hayden gets candid about India's ICC title drought; talks about Gill's future and more

    football Lionel Messi at PSG: Revisiting top 5 defining moments of the icon stint in Paris - WATCH snt

    Lionel Messi at PSG: Revisiting top 5 defining moments of the icon's stint in Paris - WATCH

    CSK star Devon Conway has caught the Kane Williamson bug to keep learning: John Bracewell snt

    CSK star Devon Conway has caught the 'Kane Williamson bug' to keep learning: John Bracewell

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Team used to Dukes ball having practised with it during IPL 2023, says Axar Patel snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Team used to Dukes ball having practised with it during IPL 2023, says Axar Patel

    football Europa League: Mourinho throws silver medal after Sevilla beat Roma to clinch 7th title; abuses Anthony Taylor snt

    Europa League: Furious Mourinho tells Anthony Taylor he's a 'f****** disgrace' after Roma's loss to Sevilla

    Recent Stories

    Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was temporarily relieved of pastoral duties in 2018 over rape allegations, has resigned anr

    BREAKING: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal resigns

    Police nab suspect in Kannur train fire case; New details emerge from interrogation anr

    Police nab suspect in Kannur train fire case; New details emerge from interrogation

    Viewpoint The Great Indian Gaming Debate: A Critical Look at the Law

    The Great Indian Gaming Debate: A Critical Look at the Law

    Meet Reuben Singh the Indian who owns Rolls Royce cars matching his turban colours gcw

    Meet Reuben Singh, the Indian who owns Rolls-Royce cars matching his turban colours

    Amid Mekedatu dam row, DK Shivakumar calls for construction of project; check details AJR

    Amid Mekedatu dam row, DK Shivakumar calls for construction of project; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon