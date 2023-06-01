Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Khap and women grapplers won't be defeated, assures Rakesh Tikait (WATCH)

The 'mahapanchayat' was called a day after Tikait and other farmer leaders managed to dissuade some of India's top wrestlers from throwing their medals in the Ganga river.

Amid the ongoing protests by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the national president of the Indian Farmers Union, Rakesh Tikait, on Thursday assured that a Khap representative will meet President Droupadi Murmu and the government in an attempt to resolve the raging issue. In his address to a mahapanchayat of farmers in the Tappal police station area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Tikait added that the khap and women grapplers will not be defeated.

The 'mahapanchayat' was called a day after Tikait and other farmer leaders managed to dissuade some of India's top wrestlers from throwing their medals in the Ganga river to protest police inaction against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief in two cases of sexual harassment.

The 'mahapanchayat' will pass a resolution at the end of the meeting. It is likely to be passed by the evening after the khap leaders from all states have expressed their views on the issue.

On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to throw their medals in the Ganga. However, they relented after khap and farmer leaders sought five days' time to address their grievances.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty. Singh, who has repeatedly denied all charges against him, said on Wednesday that he would hang himself if a single allegation is proved against him.

He is scheduled to hold a press conference later on Thursday in Gonda district to highlight the achievements of nine years of the Modi government.

(With inputs from PTI)