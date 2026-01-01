Sophie Devine's four-wicket haul and Beth Mooney's crucial half-century helped Gujarat Giants clinch a thrilling three-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the WPL. Devine, the Player of the Match, praised the overall team effort for the win.

Devine Credits Team Effort for Thrilling Win

Sophie Devine, who picked up a four-wicket haul in Gujarat Giants' thrilling win over the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing WPL, said that it was a team effort to defend the target. Devine, who won the Player of the Match award, praised Beth Mooney, who scored a crucial half-century that helped Gujarat Giants post a competitive target. "Got absolutely pumped in one of those overs and brought them back in. Tried to stay calm and keep it as simple as possible (in the 20th over). Really important when you come in as overseas players to leave your ego at the door and actually ask for help. At the start, you spend a lot of time getting volume (of training) in. Very important that you stay fresh (physically and mentally) and ensure you are 100 per cent on game day. Been awesome to share the dressing room. Beth Mooney was outstanding. Anushka Sharma again was fantastic. It is a real team effort," Devine said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'A Bit of a Rollercoaster': Gardner on Tense Finish

Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner said it was a rollercoaster and that the bowlers kept their plan simple. "It is a bit of a rollercoaster. We are in the entertainment industry at the end of the day, and we entertain. Did our job with that, but my heart rate was going through the roof in that last over. For us bowlers, we need to keep it simple. When you overcomplicate it, it does not work. Our two left-arm spinners did that really well today. You need to stay consistent," Gardner said.

"Had a couple of close matches, been on the winning side and losing side. We have one more game; we need to win it to be confident we'll be in the playoffs. Being able to celebrate tonight is fantastic, but we need to switch our focus to Mumbai, whom we don't have a great record against," Gardner added.

Rodrigues Laments Extra Runs, Praises Valiant Effort

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues praised Sneh Rana and Niki Prasad's valiant efforts with the bat, which gave their side hope of crossing the finish line. Jemimah added that their bowlers gave 15-20 runs extra in the first innings. "Firstly, I think the way Sneh Rana and Niki Prasad played was outstanding. It was special. They gave us hope. But it would have been nice to cross the finishing line. As long as we knew our batters were in, we knew there was still hope, and we kept believing, and they kept believing," Jemimah said.

"We gave 15-20 runs extra. With the bat, we needed partnerships from the top order, including me, but that's where it didn't click. The next game will be very important. We have a bit of time off, so it's important to regroup for that game," Jemimah added.

Match Recap: Giants Edge Capitals by 3 Runs

A brilliant half-century by Beth Mooney, followed by a match-winning four-wicket haul by Sophie Devine, helped the Gujarat Giants clinch a thrilling three-run win over the Delhi Capitals in the 17th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. After being asked to bat first, the Gujarat Giants posted a competitive total of 174/9 in 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals. Opener Beth Mooney top-scored with 58 runs off 46 deliveries, including seven fours. This was Mooney's sixth 50-plus score for the Gujarat Giants in the WPL tournament's history. She is only behind Ashleigh Gardner, who slammed seven 50-plus scores for the Gujarat-based franchise in the tournament's history.

For Delhi Capitals, Marizanne Kapp (1/34), Charlie Henry (2/38), Nandini Sharma (1/26), Minnu Mani (1/23) and Shree Charani (4/31) were among the wicket-takers. Chasing a 175-run target, Niki Prasad (47 off 24 balls, with nine fours) and Sneh Rana (21 off 11 balls, with three fours and one six) valiant effort went in vain as Delhi Capitals lost the thriller by 3 runs. For Gujarat Giants, Sophie Devine picked up a four-wicket haul (4/37). Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/20) and captain Ashleigh Gardner (1/37) were among the wicket-takers in their side's victory. (ANI)