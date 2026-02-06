RCB captain Smriti Mandhana lauded Lauren Bell and Georgia Voll for their match-winning efforts in the WPL final. A 165-run stand between Mandhana and Voll powered RCB to their 2nd title in a record chase of 204 runs against DC.

Mandhana Hails Match-Winners Bell and Voll

Following her side's second Women's Premier League (WPL) title win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana hailed pacer Lauren Bell and batter Georgia Voll for their match-winning contributions, adding that she had a feeling that the latter would play a match-winning knock in the title clash. A colossal 165-run stand between Mandhana and Voll powered RCB to their 2nd WPL title as they pulled off a record-breaking run-chase of 204 runs despite a few hiccups towards the end.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Smriti said on Bell's economy rate of just over four in this high-scoring match, "In the last few overs, we bowled well. Credit to Bell - 400 in a match, and she goes for 20-odd runs. That's a match-winning spell."

Bell has had an exceptional WPL debut, emerging as RCB's second-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps at a fine average of 16.58 and an economy rate of 5.52 that suffocated batters throughout the tournament.

Speaking on Voll, who could manage just 37 runs in four innings after a well-compiled 54* against the Capitals on debut, Mandhana added, "Voll led the way. She had almost all the strike in the powerplay and her intent was spot on. I had a feeling she would get a match-winning knock in the final. She has been practising a little extra in the past few days. Happy that it paid off for her."

'For the Fans': Mandhana on RCB's Belief and Support

Having been crowned the WPL champion as a captain for the second time, Smriti termed RCB fans as the "best in the world". "Wherever we play, we get support. Whatever we do is for them. Three titles (including IPL) in three years for the franchise, it is amazing," she added.

Mandhana pointed out that the pitch was good to bat on and credited the support staff for the clarity of roles given to everyone. "Girls are working extremely hard, and that is one thing that shoots up your belief. When you have that belief, to chase down any score...once that happens, we felt really confident that we could chase it down," she added pointed out the optimism and confidence behind the scenes.

"I said this in 2024, and will say it again, 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' (This year cup is ours)," she signed off.

Match Summary: RCB's Record Chase

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. Lizelle Lee (37 in 30 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Shafali Verma (20 in 13 balls, with three fours) put their team to a flying start. A 76-run stand for the third wicket between Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a captain's knock of 57 in 37 balls, with eight fours and Laura Wolvaardt (44 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes) brought them back to the game. Just when RCB threatened to pull things back, Chinelle Henry (35* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) played a fiery cameo to power DC to 203/4 in 20 overs, the highest in a WPL final.

In the chase, RCB lost Grace Harris (8) early, but a 165-run stand between Smriti (87 in 41 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Georgia Voll (79 in 54 balls, with 14 fours) pierced DC's chances with every hit. DC threatened to pull things back with three quick wickets in the final few overs, but Radha Yadav (12*) and Nadine de Klerk (7*) chased the total with six wickets and two balls in hand.

Mandhana was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)