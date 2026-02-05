Ahead of the WPL final, Katey Martin predicts DC openers Lizelle Lee and Shafali Varma will target RCB's Lauren Bell. She praises Bell's bounce, swing, and bravery in remodelling her action, expecting a key contest in the final.

Ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) final between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former New Zealand cricketer Katey Martin feels that the DC openers Lizelle Lee and Shafali Varma would be looking to counter-attack against lead RCB pacer Lauren Bell, who has been sensational this season in Red and Gold colours.

RCB will face DC in the grand finale of the fourth season of the WPL at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The RCB franchise aims to win the WPL season for the second time and hold the IPL and WPL titles simultaneously. On the other hand, after three heartbreaks, DC would be aiming to get lucky in their fourth shot at the title.

Key Matchup: DC Openers vs Lauren Bell

Speaking on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Katey Martin highlighted the importance of the matchup between Lauren Bell and the explosive opening pair of Lizelle Lee (283 runs in nine innings at an average of 31.44 and a strike rate over 141 with two fifties) and Shafali Verma (239 runs in nine innings at an average of 26.55 and a strike rate of over 123 with a fifty). She predicted that the openers would go after Bell to put pressure on RCB. The duo has been fine as an opening pair for DC, with their team having won all three matches where they have put partnerships of fifty runs or more.

She praised bell of her consistency in picking up wickets and her ability to generate bounce and swing together. She is expected to cause some trouble on the pitch that favours the new ball. She also shed light on her bravery in taking time off from the game and in modifying her entire bowling action. She looks confident and effective and excited to see her bowl in the middle on the night of the finals.

"I think the Delhi openers will go after Lauren Bell. She has been very consistent; it's really the bounce she's been able to generate, along with the swing, that makes her such a challenge for batters. We saw on the wicket in the game Delhi Capitals played against Gujarat Giants that there is a bit in it with the new ball. So expect her to get that opportunity. I think hers is such an incredible story, to remodel your entire bowling action, take time away from the game, and have the bravery to do that. Now, we're starting to see the success and confidence. I'm really looking forward to seeing her produce some magic out in the middle," he said.

Bell's Sensational Season

The English bowler has picked up 12 wickets in 8 WPL matches with an impressive average of 15 and a splendid economy of 5.62. She is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Mandhana-led RCB squad and has performed consistently throughout the season.

RCB's Dominant Run

The 2024 champions have won 6 out of 8 matches in the WPL, displaying brilliant performance. The contribution has come from all the departments, with many match-winning performances from various players. (ANI)