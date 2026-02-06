Gujarat Giants' Sophie Devine won the 'Most Valuable Player' and 'Purple Cap' awards in WPL 2026. Delhi Capitals' pacer Nandani Sharma was named the 'Emerging Player'. RCB won their second title, chasing a record 204 in the final.

Individual Awards Dominated by GG and DC Stars

Gujarat Giants (GG) stalwart Sophie Devine captured the 'Most Valuable Player' award while Delhi Capitals (DC) young pacer Nandani Sharma secured the 'Emerging Player of the Season' title at the end of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. A record-breaking run-chase of 204 runs, courtesy of a fine 165-run stand took RCB to their second WPL title, but the third-placed GG and runners-up DC, even after reaching four finals, had something to cheer about in the form of individual awards.

Devine's All-Round Brilliance and Nandani's Breakthrough Season

36-year-old New Zealand veteran Sophie made an impact with the ball and bat alike, scoring 243 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.37 and a strike rate of over 148, with two fifties. She also got the 'Purple Cap' for most wickets in the season with 17 scalps at an average of 16.00 and a four-fer to her name. On the other hand, 24-year-old Nandani took 17 scalps too, but with an average of 18.58, being outdone by the Kiwi legend here. She did have a five-for to her name, 5/33 against GG, which also included a hat-trick.

Record-Breaking WPL Final: DC Post Mammoth Total

In the match, RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first. Lizelle Lee (37 in 30 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Shafali Verma (20 in 13 balls, with three fours) put their team to a flying start. A 76-run stand for the third wicket between Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a captain's knock of 57 in 37 balls, with eight fours and Laura Wolvaardt (44 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes) brought them back to the game. Just when RCB threatened to pull things back, Chinelle Henry (35* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) played a fiery cameo to power DC to 203/4 in 20 overs, the highest in a WPL final.

RCB's Historic Chase Secures Second WPL Title

In the chase, RCB lost Grace Harris (8) early, but a 165-run stand between Smriti (87 in 41 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Georgia Voll (79 in 54 balls, with 14 fours) pierced DC's chances with every hit. DC threatened to pull things back with three quick wickets in the final few overs, but Radha Yadav (12*) and Nadine de Klerk (7*) chased the total with six wickets and two balls in hand. Mandhana was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)