Saba Karim predicts UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will join RCB in the WPL 2026 playoffs. The former cricketer cited DC's team balance and UPW's bowling attack as reasons for his picks, while noting MI still has an outside chance.

Former India cricketer Saba Karim named UP Warriorz (UPW) and Delhi Capitals (DC) as the remaining two teams, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as the favourites to reach the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 playoffs.

As WPL 2026 heads into the business end of the tournament, the playoff race remains wide open, with all teams still in contention except the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have already reached the playoffs with five consecutive victories under their belt.

Karim's Playoff Predictions

During a 'Media Day' organised by JioStar, Saba Karim shared his insights on the season so far, predictions for the playoffs, and the impressive young talent on display. Saba Karim said that the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are strong contenders to qualify for the playoffs. He also noted that MI still has a chance if they win their remaining matches, but overall, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are the favourites if teams perform to their potential.

"Looking at the balance of the teams, I think the Delhi Capitals have a very good chance of qualifying. Meg Lanning is an experienced and accomplished captain, and more importantly, she has started scoring runs. They also have another key player in Phoebe Litchfield. UP Warriorz possess a good bowling attack as well, so I believe these two teams should progress. That said, you can never rule out MI. They still have two matches left, and if they win both, their chances will improve. At this stage, though, if teams perform to their potential, I think Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz should qualify," Saba Karim said.

Current Playoff Scenario

Notably, UPW got off to a poor WPL start as they faced three back-to-back defeats but bounced back with two wins, both against the Mumbai Indians, before losing to the Gujarat Giants by 45 runs in their most recent WPL match. They are currently placed at the bottom of the WPL points table, with four points. Mumbai Indians (3rd) and Delhi Capitals (4th) also have four points each. (ANI)