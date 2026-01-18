Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to claim their fourth consecutive WPL win. Smriti Mandhana (96) and Georgia Voll (54*) starred in the 167-run chase, keeping RCB at the top of the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai in the 11th fixture of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) match.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mandhana, Voll Star in Dominant Chase

Smriti Mandhana (96 off 61 balls, including 13 fours and three sixes), along with Georgia Voll (54* runs off 42 balls, including five fours and two sixes), were the standout performers for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Chasing 167, RCB were rocked early as they lost opener Grace Harris (1) early in the innings, whose wicket was claimed by DC's Marizanne Kapp. However, a 142-run partnership off 91 balls not only brought RCB back into the game but also made sure the team remained unbeaten in the WPL 2026. While DC did manage to get rid of Mandhana in the final stages of the match, Voll remained unbeaten and took RCB over the line with a boundary, with 10 balls remaining.

For DC, only Marizanne Kapp (1-21 in four overs) and Nandini Sharma (1-34 in four overs) were the wicket-takers in the match.

Delhi Capitals' Innings Falters

Earlier, Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 166 in 20 overs. The Capitals slumped to 74/6 at one stage after they lost wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee (4), Laura Wolvaardt (0), captain Jemimah Rodrigues (4), Marizanne Kapp (0), Niki Prasad (12), and Minnu Mani (5).

Opener Shafali Verma played a superb knock of 62 runs off 41 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes. She was supported by Sneh Rana (22) and Lucy Hamilton (36) as they rescued Delhi to 166.

Bengaluru Bowlers Take Control

Bengaluru speedster Lauren Bell bagged three wickets (3/26 in four overs). Sayali Satghare also took a three-wicket haul in her three overs.

Impact on WPL Standings

With the win, RCB strengthened their position at the summit of the WPL points table while DC find themselves at the bottom with just two points in four games.