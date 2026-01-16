UP Warriorz secured their first WPL 2026 win against Mumbai Indians, chasing down 161-5 with 11 balls left. Harleen Deol anchored the chase with an authoritative 64 off 39, earning praise from coach Abhishek Nayar for her team-first approach.

UP Warriorz secured their first victory of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 with a controlled performance against Mumbai Indians, restricting their opponents to 161-5 before completing the chase with 11 balls to spare. At the heart of the chase was Harleen Deol, who produced a composed and authoritative knock of 64 runs off 39 balls. With excellent timing and balance, Deol consistently found the boundaries, particularly early in the innings, playing a pivotal role in guiding UP Warriorz to a comfortable win, according to a release.

Deol on Her Match-Winning Innings

Reflecting on the team's first win of the season, Harleen Deol said, "Feels really good to get the first win, and I'm happy for the team. I felt I was batting well in the previous game, too, so nothing changed much in terms of preparation. Sometimes it just comes off on the day, and you find a few boundary balls. The wicket in the first innings was a little tough to score on, but it got better later, and I just focused on contributing in the best way I could for the team."

Coach Nayar on Team's Progress

Praise for Deol and Team Culture

Speaking on Harleen Deol's approach and development, UP Warriorz Head Coach Abhishek Nayar said, "For Harleen, it has always been about the team first and herself second, and that belief has stayed strong within this group. I've always encouraged her to see herself as both a touch and a power player, because my mindset is to push Indian cricketers to the next level. She's now the second Indian batter after Harmanpreet to score a fifty this season, and that's exactly what we wanted to see." On the team culture and dressing-room environment, Nayar added, "Our team culture doesn't change whether we win or lose. We've had some tough outings, but we also have lively characters like Kranti Gaud and Phoebe Litchfield who keep the energy high in the dressing room. A positive environment is important regardless of results."

Highlighting Meg Lanning's Leadership

Highlighting the role of leadership in T20 cricket, the head coach further said, "T20 cricket is about strong leadership, and Meg Lanning has been outstanding. She's hands-on, deeply involved, and very meticulous in understanding the strengths and weaknesses of this group. As the tournament progresses, you really see the impact she has, she is the boss of this team."

UP Warriorz's performance, anchored by Harleen Deol's innings and backed by strong leadership and team culture, sets a positive tone as the team looks ahead to further matches in WPL 2026.