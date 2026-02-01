Gujarat Giants exited the WPL 2026 after a seven-wicket Eliminator loss to Delhi Capitals. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner blamed a poor power play start for the defeat, stating the team failed to seize key moments and put pressure on Delhi early.

The Gujarat Giants' Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 campaign came to an end after they suffered a thrashing seven-wicket defeat in the Eliminator against the Delhi Capitals, with skipper Ashleigh Gardner admitting her side failed to seize key moments during the contest.

While Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham mounted a recovery to post a competitive total on the board, Gardner felt the Giants let the game slip away with a poor start in the power play, allowing Delhi to dictate terms early in their chase.

Gardner on What Went Wrong

"Was not the most ideal start. Mooney did a fantastic job of rescuing the innings with Wareham. Felt that was enough if we bowled well. But when you don't start well in the power play... they took the power play on (and took the game away from us). We felt the target was defendable. But when you don't put pressure early, it brings the other team into the game. We missed the stumps a little bit too much and gave them too many free hits. We were not able to adapt quickly enough and were put on the back foot early. We have so many great bowlers, which is fantastic for me as a captain," Gardner said during the post-match presentation, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

'So Much to Be Proud Of'

Despite falling short, the Gujarat Giants captain expressed pride, calling this the most complete Gujarat Giants side she has been part of since the league's inception. Reflecting on the loss, Gardner praised her team's growth and depth, highlighting the emergence of young Indian talent and the balance the Giants achieved this season.

"Wareham set the tone with her first over, but we were not able to do so for a long time. So much to be proud of. We had a brutal start to the WPL, so making it back-to-back (appearances in the playoffs) feels good. Felt this was the most balanced Giants side we have had. Have seen the evolution (having been here since the start). We have unearthed some fantastic talent," Gardner added. "Someone like Anushka has looked at home. Rajeshwari as well. Indian players win you such tournaments. A different person stood up in every game, and that is what you want. Going into the change room, it's been either youth or experience stepping up at different times. Would love to be playing on the fifth, but someone had to lose, and we did not play our best cricket. We clawed our way back (in some games when we were well behind) and kind of set a benchmark with our scores (early in the competition)," she concluded.

Delhi Capitals' Dominant Chase

Chasing 169, Delhi Capitals were off to a blistering start, scoring 89 runs at the end of the seventh over. Lizelle Lee made 43 off 24 balls, with eight fours and one six. Shafali Verma was dismissed after scoring 31 off 21 balls, with seven fours. Captain Jemimah Rodrigues (41 off 23 balls), with four boundaries and one six, stitched a brilliant 68-run stand for the fourth wicket with Laura Wolvaardt, who made an unbeaten 32 off 24 balls, with two fours and one six, as Delhi chased down the target in 15.4 overs.

Mooney's Half-Century Steadies Gujarat

Earlier in the match, Beth Mooney's composed unbeaten half-century helped Gujarat Giants post a target of 169 runs against Delhi Capitals. Mooney completed her second fifty of the season with a boundary in the 19th over. She remained unbeaten on 62 off 51 balls with the help of six fours. Kashvee Gautam also made 18 runs off just 10 balls, including three fours. Henry was the standout bowler for the Capitals with three wickets. Nandani Sharma took a couple of wickets. (ANI)