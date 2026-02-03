Beth Mooney's unbeaten 62 guided Gujarat Giants to a total of 168, setting a 169-run target for Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 Eliminator. Chinelle Henry was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, taking three key wickets.

Beth Mooney's composed unbeaten half-century helped Gujarat Giants post a target of 169 runs against Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi in Vadodara, on Tuesday.

Capitals Strike Early

Asked to bat first, the hosts lost their opener, Sophie Devine, in the second over when Lizelle Lee took a fine catch behind the wickets off Chinelle Henry's delivery.

Anushka Sharma came to bat at number three and added 29 runs for the second wicket before Nandani Sharma departed her on the first delivery of her spell. Henry took a diving catch inside the 30-yard circle to complete the dismissal.

On the very next delivery, she dismissed Gujarat skipper Ashleigh Gardner when Sneh Rana managed to grab a decent catch in the first slip. Gardner went back with the golden duck.

Mannu Mani tried to set up a partnership with the opener batter Beth Mooney, but couldn't stay for long. Minnu Mani got her stumped in the ninth over. She made just six runs off nine deliveries.

Mooney and Wareham Stage Recovery

Georgia Wareham and Mooney kept hitting boundaries and added 61 runs for the fifth wicket.

Henry broke the partnership in the 17th over when Wareham departed after making 35 runs off 25 balls.

Bharti Fulmali also departed without opening his account.

Mooney's Fifty Lifts Gujarat

Mooney completed her second fifty of the season with a boundary in the 19th over.

She remained unbeaten on 62 off 51 balls with the help of six fours.

Kashvee Gautam also made 18 runs off just 10 balls, including three fours.

Henry Stars as Capitals Face 169-Run Target

Henry was the standout bowler for the Capitals with three wickets. Nandani Sharma took a couple of wickets.

Delhi Capitals now require 169 runs to win the Eliminator and advance to their fourth consecutive WPL final.

For Gujarat Giants, this is their second successive Eliminator appearance, and this time, they will be hoping to break the jinx and qualify for the final this time around.

The winner of this match will face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, scheduled for Thursday at the same venue.