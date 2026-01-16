Gujarat Giants' Sophie Devine, after a strong start to WPL 2026, emphasises team wins over personal milestones. She highlights the crucial role of domestic players like Kashvee Gautam and Renuka Singh in franchise cricket success.

Gujarat Giants' all-rounder Sophie Devine has emphasised the importance of clear communication, trust in domestic talent, and leadership across experience levels as the side continues its Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 campaign, according to a release.

Devine has made a strong start to the season, scoring 141 runs and picking up five wickets across the Giants' opening three matches, contributing in crucial moments with both bat and ball.

Speaking about her approach with the bat, the 36-year-old added, "For me, milestones aren't as important as putting the team in a strong position to win. It doesn't make sense to slow down and play for numbers; it's about doing what's best for the team in that situation."

Reflecting on the conditions and her role within the side, Devine said, "In competitions like these and on wickets like this, you're going to concede the odd boundary. What matters is how you respond. Whether it's with the bat or the ball, it's about staying calm, sticking to your plans and contributing to the moments that matter for the team."

Domestic Players Key to Success

Devine said that the domestic players are the ones who make the most difference in franchise cricket, adding that they can be match-winners. "In franchise cricket, it's the domestic players that really make the difference. Overseas players cancel each other out; it's the local players who can be match-winners," Devine said.

Reflecting on the growth of young players in the Gujarat Giants squad, including Kashvee Gautam and Ayushi Soni, the New Zealand all-rounder added, "That's one of the great things about these tournaments, everyone is here to learn. It's not just experienced players sharing knowledge; it works both ways. A lot of these players have played far more cricket in Indian conditions than I have."

Praise for Young Talent

Devine said Kashvee Gautam's growth during the tournament was encouraging, noting that such competitions help players learn to handle pressure and develop through exposure to high-pressure moments. "Seeing players like Kashvee learn how to execute under pressure and grow with each game is really exciting. That's where these competitions are so valuable, players get exposed to big moments and learn quickly," the Kiwi said.

Renuka Singh's World-Class Impact

Speaking about Renuka Singh's impact, Devine said, "Renuka is world-class. She brings so much control and clarity with the new ball and in pressure overs. When you have someone like her leading the attack, it gives the rest of the bowling group a lot of confidence. She's calm, she understands her plans really well and she's been a huge asset for us."

Gujarat Giants will continue to look for consistency as the tournament progresses, with Devine playing a key leadership role both on and off the field. (ANI)