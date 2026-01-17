Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field against UP Warriorz in WPL match 10. MI, with two wins from four games, brought in Hayley Matthews, while UP, with one win, remained unchanged for the crucial contest.

Mumbai Indians Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field first against UP Warriorz Women in match number 10 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are coming into this contest with two wins from four matches, while UP Warriorz have just one win from four. MI will be keen to win their third fixture of the tournament, while UP will fancy their chances of winning their second.

MI Captain on Chasing and Team Changes

"We're going to bowl first today. As a team we decided to chase today because chasing has always been our strength, and we just want to go back to our strengths. Today, looking at the conditions, we've brought Matthews back into the side and Ismail is resting today. It's mainly because of the conditions and because we're playing a day match. We feel Matthews is going to play a very big role on this pitch. So we've made one change. Apart from that, we have another change. Poonam is not playing today, and Kanchan is going to make her debut. Conditions are going to play a very big role in this tournament, and at the same time, we want to give equal chances to all the players. We're heading into the main part of the tournament, and hopefully everyone will get used to these conditions and give their best," Harmanpreet Kaur said.

UP Warriorz Ready for the Challenge

"We would have bowled first as well. That seems to be the trend. But in the day games at the start of the tournament, Gujarat batted well first up, so there's certainly an opportunity there with the bat. Looking forward to it. I think you've got to be able to do it well. We're really looking forward to coming up against Mumbai again. I know they'll be looking to bounce back, but we're ready for that. We feel we can improve a few things as well, so excited to go out there and do it. We're going with the same team as the last game," UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning said.

Playing XIs

Teams: UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Gunalan Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha. (ANI)