The World Tennis League Season 5 hits Bengaluru from Dec 17-20, 2026. Featuring stars like Svitolina and Kyrgios alongside India's top players, the four-day event at KSLTA stadium promises high-stakes team competition and global tennis action.

World Tennis League Season 5 to Bring Top Stars to Bengaluru City

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): The World Tennis League (WTL) is set to bring some of the biggest names in international tennis to Bengaluru for its fifth season, with former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina, Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, former world No. 1 Karolína Plíšková, Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Harri Heliövaara headlining a 16-player field. The league, licensed and managed by Iconik Sports and Events, will be held from December 17–20, 2026, at the KSLTA, S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium, Bengaluru, according to a press release from WTL.

Season 5 will feature four teams – AKRIXX Eagles, Game Changers Falcons, Aussie Mavericks Kites and VB Realty Hawks – bringing together eight international players and eight of India's leading tennis talents. The mix of established international champions and emerging Indian players promises four days of competitive tennis, with fans getting the opportunity to watch some of the sport's biggest names in action on home soil.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina leads the women's line-up, a 20-time WTA singles champion and winner of the 2018 WTA Finals who reached the Australian Open semifinals earlier this year. Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic singles gold medallist and a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2025, will also be among the leading attractions. Joining them is Czechia's Karolína Plíšková, a former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam finalist, having reached the US Open final in 2016 and the Wimbledon final in 2021. Spain's Paula Badosa, a former world No. 2 and 2021 Indian Wells champion, returns to the league following her appearance last season.

The men's field is equally compelling, with Australia's Nick Kyrgios bringing his considerable presence to the Bengaluru court. A Wimbledon finalist in 2022 and Australian Open doubles champion in the same year, Kyrgios will be joined by Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, a nine-time ATP title winner who reached a career-high world No. 10 in January 2026. Belgium's Zizou Bergs, who claimed his maiden ATP title at Eastbourne this year, and Finland's Harri Heliövaara, a two-time Wimbledon men's doubles champion (2024 and 2026), complete the international line-up.

India's representation will feature a strong mix of experienced campaigners and promising young players. Sumit Nagal, who became the first Indian man to win an ATP Masters 1000 match on clay, returns alongside Yuki Bhambri, India's leading doubles player who has reached a career-high ranking of No. 18. Dhakshineswar Suresh, who delivered a memorable performance in India's Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands in Bengaluru earlier this year by winning three matches, will also be back. Completing the men's contingent is Ramkumar Ramanathan, a former ATP singles finalist and two-time ATP 250 doubles champion.

The women's Indian line-up will see the return of 17-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi and Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, both of whom featured last season. Maaya has emerged as one of India's exciting young prospects, becoming the first Indian woman since Sania Mirza to reach a WTA Tour singles quarter-final. They will be joined by Rutuja Bhosale, who won mixed doubles gold alongside Rohan Bopanna at the 2023 Asian Games, and Vaishnavi Adkar, India's No. 1 women's singles player in 2026. Both players will make their WTL debuts after reaching the doubles final at the Chennai Open, becoming the first all-Indian pair to achieve the feat at a WTA Tour event.

Mahesh Bhupathi, Co-founder, World Tennis League, said, "The quality of players coming together for Season 5 makes this a particularly exciting line-up. We have Grand Slam finalists, an Olympic gold medallist, former world No. 1s and some of the most exciting names on the ATP and WTA tours. Each brings a different style and personality to the court, which will make the team competition all the more interesting. Equally exciting is the Indian contingent, with experienced players and young talent making their mark on the international circuit. It is this combination of quality, experience and emerging talent that will make Season 5 special."

Hemali Sharma, Co-founder, World Tennis League, said, "Reaching our fifth season is an important milestone for the league, and we are delighted to bring this quality of tennis to Bengaluru. For fans, it is an opportunity to watch some of the biggest names in the sport up close, while for our Indian players, it is a chance to test themselves against international competition and learn from that experience. We have seen the league grow over the years, and our focus remains on making world-class tennis more accessible to Indian audiences while creating more opportunities for the sport to grow in the country." (ANI)