Velavan Senthilkumar and Ramit Tandon were knocked out of the World Squash Championships 2026 in Giza, leaving Veer Chotrani as the sole remaining Indian contender. Chotrani had earlier defeated compatriot Abhay Singh in the opening round.

India's challenge at the World Squash Championships 2026 has been reduced to just Veer Chotrani after Velavan Senthilkumar and Ramit Tandon were knocked out in their opening-round matches in Giza, Egypt, on Saturday.

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Senthilkumar, Tandon bow out in opening round

Senthilkumar, ranked 50th in the world, went down 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-3) to France's sixth seed and world No. 5 Victor Crouin in his opening-round match at the Palm Hills Club and PGC Golf Central Mall.

This was the 33-year-old Indian squash player's third loss against his French opponent in as many meetings on the squash court, as per Olympics.com.

Tandon lost to Egypt's Kareem El Torkey, a player ranked 19 places better off - by a 3-1 (11-6, 7-11, 11-6, 11-0) margin.

This was the first-ever meeting between the two players on the PSA circuit.

Chotrani remains lone Indian hope

The two defeats on Saturday have left Veer Chotrani as the sole remaining Indian contender at the Giza event.

Chotrani had earlier produced an upset in the opening round, rallying from behind to defeat compatriot and India's top-ranked men's singles player Abhay Singh (world No. 22) 3-2 on Friday.

The world No. 45, however, faces a daunting challenge in the second round against Egypt's world No. 1 Mostafa Asal on Sunday.

India had fielded a four-member squad for the World Squash Championships.

Squash is set to make its Olympic debut at LA 2028. (ANI)