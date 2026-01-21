The World Legends Pro T20 League has revealed its six franchises, captains, squads, and schedule for the inaugural season in Goa from Jan 26-Feb 4, 2026. 90 legendary cricketers will compete in 18 matches for the coveted WLPT20 title.

The World Legends Pro T20 League (WLPT20) has announced the six franchises, their captains, final squads, and the complete fixture schedule for its inaugural season. The tournament is scheduled to be played from January 26 to February 4 2026, at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa. It will feature 18 matches in total, including a competitive league stage, followed by two semi-finals and a grand finale, with six teams competing for the inaugural WLPT20 title, per a WLPT20 release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The six franchises, Rajasthan Kings, Delhi Warriors, Pune Panthers, Dubai Royals, Gurugram Thunders, and Maharashtra Tycoons, will feature 90 legendary cricketers from around the world. This will bring together iconic international stars with some of India's best domestic names to deliver high-quality, competitive T20 action.

The league will get underway with a grand opening ceremony on January 25 2026. The evening will be headlined by a live performance from Sunidhi Chauhan, setting the tone for an action-packed cricketing spectacle and a celebration of sport and entertainment.

Reflecting on the finalised squads, League Commissioner Michael Clarke said, "Seeing these squads and captains come together is incredibly exciting. Many of these players I have faced on the field during my career, and to watch them return in this format brings back so many great memories. Each team is well-balanced, blending legendary experience with T20 flair, and fans are in for a real spectacle: high-octane matches, unforgettable moments, and a chance to see some of the greatest players in cricket history light up the field once again."

Mahesh Bhupathi, CEO of SGSE, added, "Reaching this stage is a significant milestone for us. This league is built on a model where management and owners are focused on creating long-term, sustainable value together. For the first time in years, Goa will host a major cricketing extravaganza, and we're excited to bring world-class cricket to the city."

WLPT20 2026: Teams and Squads

Rajasthan Kings

Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Cutting, Elton Chigumbura, Naman Ojha, Callum Ferguson, Angelo Perera, JP Duminy, Suresh Raina, Bipul Sharma, Pinal Shah, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Abhimanyu Mithun, Anureet Singh, Jesal Karia, Shadab Jakati.

Delhi Warriors

Harbhajan Singh (c), Seekkugge Prasanna, Chadwick Walton, Imran Tahir, Colin Ingram, Irfan Pathan, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Nadeem, Chirag Gandhi, Shreevats Goswami, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Rahul Shukla, Diwesh Pathania, Suboth Bhati, Ravi Jangid.

Pune Panthers

Kieron Pollard (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Upul Tharanga, Amit Mishra, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Martin Guptill, Robin Uthappa, Kamil Leverock, Rahul Yadav, Asad Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot, Faiz Fazal, Priyank Panchal, Ishwar Pandey.

Dubai Royals

Shikhar Dhawan (c) Samit Patel, Piyush Chawla, Christopher Mpofu, Fidel Edwards, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Parvez Rasool, Gitansh Khera, Abhishek Raut, Peter Trego, Monu Kumar, Amit Verma, Kirk Edwards.

Gurugram Thunders

Thisara Perera (c), Phil Mustard, Ross Taylor, Cheteshwar Pujara, Colin de Grandhomme, S Sreesanth, Stuart Broad, Rayad Emrit, Jermaine Blackwood, Amitoze Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Akshay Wakhare, Malinda Pushpakumara, Saurin Thakar, Pawan Negi.

Maharashtra Tycoons

Dinesh Karthik (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Dale Steyn, Chris Gayle, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Stuart Binny, Peter Siddle, Shaun Marsh, Rahul Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Baltej Singh, Manvinder Bisla, Siddarth Kaul.

League Format

The league will feature six teams competing in a fixed league schedule. Each team will play five matches during the league stage. Teams will earn points based on match results. The top four teams on the points table qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs will consist of two semi-finals on 3 February, followed by the grand final on 4 February 2026.

WLPT20 2026: Full Schedule

26 Jan: Delhi Warriors vs Dubai Royals, 7:30 PM

27 Jan: Pune Panthers vs Gurugram Thunders, 2:30 PM

27 Jan: Rajasthan Kings vs Maharashtra Tycoons, 7:30 PM

28 Jan: Dubai Royals vs Gurugram Thunders, 2:30 PM

28 Jan: Delhi Warriors vs Pune Panthers, 7:30 PM

29 Jan: Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Royals, 2:30 PM

29 Jan: Gurugram Thunders vs Maharashtra Tycoons, 7:30 PM

30 Jan: Maharashtra Tycoons vs Delhi Warriors. 2:30 PM

30 Jan: Pune Panthers vs Rajasthan Kings, 7:30 PM

31 Jan: Gurugram Thunders vs Rajasthan Kings, 2:30 PM

31 Jan: Dubai Royals vs Pune Panthers, 7:30 PM

01 Feb: Pune Panthers vs Maharashtra Tycoons, 2:30 PM

01 Feb: Delhi Warriors vs Gurugram Thunders, 7:30 PM

02 Feb: Rajasthan Kings vs Delhi Warriors, 2:30 PM

02 Feb: Maharashtra Tycoons vs Dubai Royals, 7:30 PM

03 Feb: Semi-Final 1, 2:30 PM

03 Feb: Semi-Final 2, 7:30 PM

04 Feb: Final, 7:30 PM.