Spain secured their first World Cup knockout stage win since 2010, cruising past Austria 3-0 to advance to the Round of 16. Mikel Oyarzabal scored a brace, with Pedro Porro also on target, ending a 16-year jinx for La Roja.

La Roja Ends 16-Year Knockout Drought

Spain produced their most commanding display of the tournament so far, beating Austria 3-0 at SoFi Stadium to reach the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

Before defeating Austria in the 2026 Round of 32, Spain had remarkably failed to win a single World Cup knockout match in regular or extra time since lifting the trophy on July 11, 2010. La Roja's post-2010 World Cup drought highlights just how significant this win was.

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In 2014, in Brazil, the Spaniards were eliminated in the group stage after heavy defeats to the Netherlands (1-5) and Chile (0-2). In 2018 (Russia), they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by hosts Russia in a heartbreaking penalty shootout (3-4) after a 1-1 draw. In 2022 (Qatar), La Roja were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Morocco, failing to score a single penalty in a 0-3 shootout loss following a 0-0 draw.

Oyarzabal's Brace Seals Emphatic Win

The 3-0 victory over Austria officially breaks a 16-year jinx, marking Spain's first definitive World Cup knockout stage win since Andres Iniesta's iconic extra-time goal against the Netherlands in Johannesburg.

It was Mikel Oyarzabal's afternoon. The Real Sociedad forward struck twice with trademark composure, while Pedro Porro marked his name on the scoresheet for the first time in a Spain shirt. Together, they pulled Ralf Rangnick's defence apart piece by piece.

From the first whistle, it was all Spain. Sixty-five per cent possession, Austria pinned back, waiting. The pressure told in the 36th minute. Cucurella, moments after seeing a goal chalked off, slipped a ball inside for Oyarzabal to pass it beyond Schlager. Austria gambled with Kalajdzic at halftime. Spain answered in the 66th, with Baena's delivery and Porro's header, and with it, Austria's hopes. With the clock winding down, Cucurella notched his second assist of the day, setting up Oyarzabal to finish a slick team move and seal his second goal of the match.

Historic Milestones and Defensive Solidity

The history started at kickoff. Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, Barcelona's teenagers, lined up together, the first U20 duo to start a World Cup knockout game for one country since Pele and Jose Altafini did it for Brazil in 1958. And Spain's defence matched the occasion. Unai Simon, marshalled by Laporte and Cubarsi, posted a fourth consecutive clean sheet. Luis de la Fuente's side remains unbreached in the tournament.

How the Match Unfolded

Lamine Yamal tested Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager early, while Austria threatened sporadically on the counterattack. However, Spain soon established control through their patient passing and relentless attacking pressure. Aymeric Laporte came close from a series of corners before Marc Cucurella thought he had broken the deadlock, only for his effort to be ruled out after the referee adjudged a foul on Schlager. The decision briefly frustrated Spain, but it did little to halt their momentum.

Schlager was forced into a string of excellent saves, first denying Yamal and then tipping Oyarzabal's effort around the post. The breakthrough finally arrived before halftime when Cucurella delivered a perfectly weighted cross for Oyarzabal, who calmly finished to hand Spain a deserved lead.

Alex Baena nearly doubled the advantage with a stunning free-kick that rattled the crossbar just before the interval.

Spain resumed after the break with the same intensity, pinning Austria deep inside their own half. Although substitute Sasa Kalajdzic briefly threatened with a header that drifted just over the crossbar, Austria struggled to create sustained pressure. The match was effectively settled when Pedro Porro rose highest to head home Baena's inviting cross, scoring his first goal for the national team.

Spain continued to dominate possession, with Yamal narrowly missing out after David Alaba produced a superb goal-line clearance. Oyarzabal sealed the victory in the closing stages, meeting another pinpoint Cucurella delivery to score his second goal of the night and cap a brilliant individual performance.

Path to the Round of 16

With momentum behind them, the reigning European champions advance unbeaten. Spain heads to Dallas on July 6 for a Round of 16 showdown with either Portugal or Croatia. Austria bowed out despite reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 1954. (ANI)