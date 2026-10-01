The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is back for Season 3 with its Middle East debut in the UAE from Oct 3-18, 2026. The T20 tournament will feature cricket icons like Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers.

Cricket’s greatest icons are back in action. The World Championship of Legends (WCL) returns for Season 3 with the game’s biggest clashes and fiercest rivalries, as the global T20 league makes its highly anticipated Middle East debut.

WCL Season 3 Makes Middle East Debut

The announcement comes at a milestone juncture for the tournament. After two record-breaking seasons in the United Kingdom, which drew over 425 million viewers worldwide in Season 2 alone, the league moves to the UAE for its regional premiere, as per a press release.

Matches will be played across world-class venues in Dubai and Sharjah from October 3-18, 2026. BNW Developments, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing luxury real estate developers, comes on board as Title Sponsor, with the tournament officially titled the BNW Developments World Championship of Legends (BNW Developments WCL).

Star-Studded Player Roster

WCL Season 3 brings an elite roster of legends back to the crease, including Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, David Warner, Moeen Ali, and Mahmudullah Riyad among others.

Iconic Rivalries Reignited

The tournament also rekindles international cricket's most storied rivalries, headlined by the marquee India Champions vs Pakistan Champions clash. From Chris Gayle’s six-hitting and AB de Villiers’ 360-degree strokeplay to Yuvraj Singh taking on Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez in the Indo-Pak showdown, every fixture promises high-intensity, no-holds-barred cricket as the players who defined an era go head-to-head once again.

BNW Developments as Title Sponsor

Speaking on the partnership, Dr (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman & Founder of BNW Developments, said: “True legacy is defined by endurance. The athletes taking the field in the BNW Developments WCL represent the very values that anchor our brand: resilience, uncompromising precision, and performance of the highest calibre.”

Ajay Devgn, Co-Owner of World Championship of Legends, commented, "With BNW coming on board for WCL 2026, we look forward to building a strong partnership and delivering an exciting tournament together."

India Champions will also face Australia, England, South Africa, the West Indies, and Bangladesh.