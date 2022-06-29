Wimbledon 2022: Serena ousted in 1st round by Tan, but motivated to play US Open

Serena Williams was beaten by Harmony Tan in her Wimbledon 2022 opening match. However, the former has been motivated to participate in the US Open 2022.

It was a great sight for the fans as the legendary 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams of the United States of America (USA) returned to the court for the first time in nearly a year. She stepped onto the grass court of Wimbledon 2022 and was up against unseeded Harmony Tan of France. However, to everyone's heartbreak, the Williams crashed to a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6[7] defeat, thus getting knocked out. It was her third opening-round loss at the event, while she suffered the same fate last year, which happened to be her last professional match. Nonetheless, she is motivated to participate in the upcoming US Open in August.

"It was a very long battle and fight. It's better than last year; that's a start. I think, physically, I did pretty well. I feel like in just those key points, winning some of those points is always something mentally that you have to have, that you kind of need. I did pretty good on maybe one or two of them, but not enough," said Serena during her post-match press conference.

"I gave all I could do, you know, today. Maybe, tomorrow, I could have given more. Maybe a week ago, I could have given more. But today was what I could do. At some point, you have to be able to be okay with that. And, that's all I can do," concluded Serena.

On the other hand, Tan was stunned by her performance, saying, "I feel drained now but happy. I play every ball like just, put some slice, some change, some variation on the game, and it works today. It's a dream because, you know, I saw Serena on the TV when I was young. My coach, Nathalie Tauziat, played her 20 years ago. So, yeah, it's a big generation. She's a legend."