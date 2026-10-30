Wiaan Mulder and Ryan Rickelton scored vital centuries to set Australia a target of 288 runs. South Africa looks to claim 10 wickets on the final day at Newlands to secure a series victory in a contest where all three results remain possible.

Mulder and Rickelton Lead South Africa's Fightback

South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder achieved a stunning feat following his fourth Test ton, while batting against Australia in the third Test of the three-match series. Mulder staged another fightback, a common theme in this Test series, slamming a 221-ball 115, with 10 fours and four sixes.

It was his century, along with Ryan Rickelton's ton, that gave Proteas a really solid 287-run lead and Australia a target of 288 runs to chase on the final day of the Newlands Test. At one point, Proteas was 181/5, but Rickelton and Mulder stitched a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket, giving the World Test Champions a target they could really defend with a world-class bowling line-up at their disposal.

Batting Records and Individual Milestones

This marks Mulder's fourth century out of his total of five fifty-plus scores in Test cricket. His conversion rate of 80 per cent is the highest among all Test batters having hit four or more Test tons. In 27 Tests, Mulder has made 1,440 runs in 45 innings at an average of 36.00, with four centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 367*. In three Tests this year, Mulder has made 187 runs at an average of 37.40, with a best score of 115.

Rickelton is not too far behind, with his third Test century forming 75 per cent of his four fifty-plus scores. In 18 Tests, Rickelton has made 1,073 runs at an average of 37.00, with three centuries, a fifty and best score of 259.

Match Progression and Final Day Outlook

South Africa were bowled out for 387 in their second innings in the final over of the day, recovering from a difficult position after conceding a 100-run first-innings lead. Rickelton scored 101 off 219 deliveries, while Mulder struck 115 off 221 balls to help the hosts establish a commanding position, according to Cricinfo.

South Africa had resumed Day 4 at 140/4, holding a lead of 40 runs, and looked to build a substantial advantage. Matthew Breetzke provided support to Rickelton during the morning session, but fell for 43 when he top-edged a pull shot off Pat Cummins to fine leg. Rickelton continued to look comfortable at the crease, particularly through the off side, and brought up his century to strengthen South Africa's position.

However, his innings ended in unfortunate fashion when a mix-up with Mulder resulted in a run-out. Josh Inglis made a sharp stop at backward point and threw the ball to Marnus Labuschagne, who removed the bails with Rickelton short of his crease. Marco Jansen departed without scoring after being dismissed by a short delivery from Mitchell Starc, triggering another collapse in the lower order.

Mulder, however, held the innings together and continued to score valuable runs. He brought up his half-century after facing 138 deliveries and later reached his fourth Test century with a boundary through the covers off Nathan Lyon. The all-rounder also added 36 runs with Kagiso Rabada for the final wicket, ensuring South Africa pushed their lead close to 300.

Mulder was eventually dismissed by Cummins in the closing stages, holing out to him just three balls before the end of the day's play. Starc was Australia's most successful bowler in the innings with 3/65, while Lyon claimed two wickets.

Australia, who made 429 in their first innings in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 329, now need 288 runs to win the third Test and secure the series. South Africa, meanwhile, require 10 wickets on the final day to clinch victory. With a turning Newlands surface and Simon Harmer expected to play a key role for the hosts, the final day's contest promises an absorbing finish, with all three results still possible.