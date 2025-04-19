RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi, youngest IPL player at the age of 14, marked his debut with a first-ball six and a quickfire 34 against LSG, showcasing remarkable talent and composure.

Young Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made his IPL debut in the ongoing clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Man Singh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping INR 1.1 crore, making him the youngest player to be picked for such a high price in the history of IPL auction. The 14-year-old was warming the bench for the first 7 matches of the ongoing IPL season before finally getting an opportunity to play in the cash-rich T20 league after RR skipper Sanju Samson was ruled out of the clash against LSG due to abdomen injury, which he sustained during the clash against LSG.

Riyan Parag, stand-in skipper for Rajasthan Royals, confirmed Vaibhav Suryavanshi would be making his IPL debut. He was added to the impact substitute list, as RR was put to bat first by LSG skipper Rishabh Pant.

“We were looking to bowl, it is a little bit warm under lights, and should be better than the last time. Vaibhav the youngster comes in.” Parag said.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL player

Making his IPL debut at the age of 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest player to feature in the history of the tournament. He surpassed former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prayas Ray Barman’s record when made his debut at the age of 17 and 157 days against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019.

Suryavanshi impressed the Rajasthan Royals’ scouting team during the trials at the high performance centre last year. At the IPL 2025 Auction in Riyadh in November last year, the Bihar youngster triggered bidding wars between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. After the price reached INR 1.1 crore, Delhi Capitals pulled out of the bid and Rajasthan Royals secured the services of Suryavanshi.

With his acquisition by Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to make it to the Indian Premier League.

Suryavanshi smashes first-ball six on IPL debut

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was off to a great start to his IPL career. After Lucknow Super Giants posted a total of 180/5, thanks to fifties by Aiden Markram (66) and Ayush Badoni (50), and quickfire knock by Abdul Samad (30* off 10 balls), Rajasthan Royals were set an 181-run target to chase.

Suryavanshi faced the ball of his IPL career in the first over against LSG pacer Shardul Thakur and stunned everyone by lofting it effortlessly for a maximum, announcing his arrival on the grandest stage. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s first-ball six left Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur stunned, while players and coaching staff of RR in the dugout applauded the youngster’s confidence of 14-year-old on his IPL debut. The video of the same was posted by IPL on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued to take on LSG bowlers by hitting a couple of more sixes and two fours while forming an 85-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal until he was dismissed by Aiden Markram for 34 off 20 balls. On his IPL debut, Suryavanshi batted at an impressive strike rate of 170, showcasing maturity beyond his years and sending a strong message that age is no barrier when the talent meets confidence in the biggest stage of T20 cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s cricket career

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was already shot to fame before making his IPL debut, when he slammed 58-ball century for India A against Australia A in a four-day match. The 14-year-old played a pivotal role in helping India U19 reach the final of Asia Cup U19, where they lost to Bangladesh.

However, Vaibhav impressed with his performance throughout the tournament, scoring 176 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 44.00 in five matches. The youngster made his senior team debut for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai, where he became the youngest player to feature in the prestigious domestic tournament.

Vaibhav, born in 2011, began showing his cricket skills when he was just 4 years old. His father, Sanjeev, saw how much he loved the game and built a small playing area for him in their backyard.

When Vaibhav turned 9, his father got him admitted to a cricket academy in the nearby town of Samastipur. It didn’t take long for people to realise that Vaibhav was much more talented than most kids his age.