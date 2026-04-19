As the IPL season heads towards its conclusion, cricket fans can look forward to a packed schedule, including the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, The Hundred, and the highly anticipated third season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL).

As the excitement of the Indian Premier League continues to grip fans across the globe, the IPL fever is well and truly on. With the tournament already nearing its halfway stage, supporters are still eagerly waiting for MS Dhoni to make his presence felt on the field. However, alongside the thrill of the ongoing season, a common question is beginning to surface among cricket lovers - what comes next once the IPL concludes?

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What's Next: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

With the IPL expected to wrap up by the end of May, the cricketing calendar remains packed. According to a press release, the spotlight will then shift to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in June and July in England. The last edition of the tournament was won by the Australia Women's National Cricket Team, who have consistently dominated the format and will once again enter as strong favourites. However, teams like India, England, and South Africa are expected to pose serious challenges, making it a highly competitive tournament.

The Hundred Returns

Following the Women's World Cup, fans can look forward to the return of The Hundred, England's innovative 100-ball format competition. In the previous season, Oval Invincibles emerged victorious, defeating Manchester Originals in a thrilling final. The tournament continues to gain popularity for its fast-paced format, star-studded line-ups, and engaging fan experience, making it one of the most entertaining leagues in modern cricket.

Legends Return in WCL Season 3

The final big attraction in the cricket calendar is expected to be WCL Season 3. The World Championship of Legends is set to return this year, and if rumours are to be believed, the tournament could take place around September-October. There is growing buzz around several high-profile signings, with names like Faf du Plessis potentially joining the league. Fans could even witness the exciting prospect of Faf sharing the field once again with AB de Villiers.

Widely regarded as the "Legends World Cup," WCL was one of the most talked-about tournaments last year, especially during the high-voltage moments such as India's refusal to play against Pakistan and AB de Villiers' remarkable run that included three centuries. WCL is the second most-watched cricket league globally after the IPL, and expectations for Season 3 are already sky-high.

As the IPL season progresses toward its business end, cricket fans can take comfort in knowing that the action doesn't stop there. From global women's competitions to innovative formats and legends returning to the field, the months ahead promise a continuous celebration of the sport.