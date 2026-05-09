The Wrestling Federation of India issued a show-cause notice to Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline and anti-doping violations, barring her from an upcoming event. The wrestler responded with a cryptic post on social media.

Amid rising tensions between the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and wrestler Vinesh Phogat, the Indian wrestler posted a cryptic post on social media after the federation issued a show cause notice to the three-time Olympian on Saturday, accusing her of multiple acts of indiscipline and anti-doping violations, while also declaring her ineligible to compete in the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament 2026 in Gonda.

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Vinesh Phogat's Cryptic Post

Vinesh posted on X, "Life is caught in some deep whirlpool's midst. The world seeks flaws in my character, persists. Life has always held your head held high. No sword has the power to make it bow."

WFI's Charges Against Phogat

In the detailed 15-page notice on Saturday, the federation levelled four major charges against the wrestler, including her failure to make weight at the 2024 Paris Olympics, alleged anti-doping rule violations, breach of return-to-competition procedures following retirement, and violations during selection trials held in March 2024. The federation has also barred Vinesh from participating in all sanctioned events until at least June 26.

Connection to Brij Bhushan Case

Notably, WFI's show-cause notice came after Vinesh revealed that she is one of the six women wrestlers who had filed sexual harassment complaints against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She also questioned the lack of action against Brij Bhushan, her safety in Gonda, which happens to be his birthplace.

Phogat's Derailed Comeback

Vinesh's revelation came after she announced that she has registered for the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, set to be held from May 10 to May 12. Vinesh was eyeing her comeback to professional wrestling with the Gonda event.

Vinesh, who had announced her retirement from wrestling in 2024, announced her return in December 2025, after an 18-month hiatus to chase her Olympic dream, confirming that she has come out of retirement from professional wrestling.