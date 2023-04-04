Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG champion Sanjita Chanu fails NADA dope test; banned from competing for 4 years

    Sanjita Chanu is a two-time Commonwealth Games weightlifting champion. However, she failed a NADA dope test last year. Consequently, she has been banned from competing for four years.

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Two-time Commonwealth Games (CWG) champion Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu has been handed a four-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing a dope test last year. Sanjita had tested positive for an anabolic steroid, Drostanolone Metabolite, which features in the World Anti-doping Agency's (WADA) prohibited list during the in-competition testing at the National Games in Gujarat in September-October last year.

    Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) president Sahdev Yadav confirmed the development. "Yes, she has been handed a four-year ban by NADA," he told PTI. It is a massive setback for Sanjita, who will be stripped of the National Games silver medal due to the positive test. Sanjita could not be reached for her comment.

    ALSO READ: Yearend 2022 - Mirabai Chanu rules Indian weightlifting as another year delivers another set of medals

    Sanjita had won gold in 48kg ahead of Mirabai Chanu at the 2014 CWG in Glasgow. At the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, she was crowned champion in the 53kg category. The Manipuri still has the option to appeal the decision. However, it is still being determined if she will choose to do so.

    "I have already experienced this. Why will I dope again and go through this again? I don't know if I want to appeal or not. In both cases, I will lose. If I appeal, it will take time to clear my name, and I will lose the chance to qualify for the Olympics and Asian Games. If I don't, I will be suspended," she had told PTI in January.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Look up to Mirabai Chanu for inspiration, reveals Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt

    It is not the first time the 2011 Asian Championship bronze medallist has been embroiled in a dope controversy. She was banned by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) in 2018 after she tested positive for the anabolic steroid testosterone before the US World Championships in November 2017.

    In 2020, the world body dropped the doping charge against Sanjita due to "non-conformities" in handling her sample. "I have been in this situation before. But I am not able to understand how this has happened. Since that incident, I have been cautious about my diet and everything. I check my supplements carefully and ask if they are free of all dope," she had said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
