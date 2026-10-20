Visually impaired sprinter Tejalben Damor won bronze in the women’s 200m T12 at the Asian Para Games 2026. The 24-year-old from Gujarat secured the medal with a personal best time of 25.23 seconds, marking a successful debut.

Tejalben Damor, a visually impaired sprinter training at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (SAI NCoE) in Gandhinagar, clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 200m T12 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The 24-year-old athlete from Gujarat marked her debut at the prestigious continental event with a podium finish and a personal best, underlining her progress on the international stage.

Tejalben clocked 25.25 seconds in the heats, finishing second in her heat to qualify for the final. She went on to secure bronze in the final with an improved time of 25.23 seconds, bettering her previous best of 25.47 seconds, which she recorded while winning gold at the Dubai Para Athletics Grand Prix in September 2026.

Her bronze-medal finish and personal-best performance reflect the progress she has made through sustained preparation, disciplined training and determination. The achievement marks a significant milestone in her sporting career and highlights her growing presence in para-athletics.

A Dedication to Coach and Hard Work

Speaking after her medal-winning performance, an emotional Tejalben dedicated her achievement to her coach, Nitin Choudhary, acknowledging the extraordinary commitment and personal sacrifices that contributed to her success.

“First of all, I want to thank my coach. There has been tremendous hard work and discipline behind this medal. Even when Sunday was supposed to be a rest day, my coach never allowed our training to suffer. If we had a training session scheduled, he would be there. I want to thank him before anyone else, Tejalben said, as per SAI.

Overcoming Struggles, Aiming High

Reflecting on her journey, Tejalben spoke candidly about the challenges faced by her family and the determination that kept her sporting ambitions alive. Coming from a modest background in Dahod, Gujarat, she acknowledged the difficulties encountered during her journey while emphasising her resolve to succeed at the international level.

At SAI NCoE Gandhinagar, she is provided with the necessary facilities and support for her sports training, including structured coaching, access to training infrastructure and other essential requirements, enabling her to focus on her athletic development and competitive preparation.

“We came here with great expectations, immense hard work and a strong determination to win. My journey has involved a lot of struggle, but I was determined that whatever the difficulties, I had to return with a medal,” she said.

Confidence Boost for 400m Main Event

With the Women’s 400m T12 event, which she considers her primary event, scheduled shortly, Tejalben believes that the bronze medal has provided a significant boost to her confidence. She explained that winning a medal in the 200m was an important part of the strategy developed with her coach to build momentum ahead of the 400m competition.

“My main event is the 400 metres, which is coming up next. My coach and I believed that winning a medal in the 200 metres would give us greater confidence for the 400 metres. Now, with this medal, I feel even more confident about giving my best in my main event,” she added.

India's Medal Tally at Asian Para Games

India delivered an impressive performance on Day 2 of the Asian Para Games 2026, taking its medal tally to 35, comprising nine gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals, to remain sixth in the overall standings. (ANI)