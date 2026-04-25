GT assistant coach Vijay Dhaiya lauded Virat Kohli's relentless mindset after RCB's win, saying the batter sets the benchmark with his discipline and hunger. Dhaiya revealed Kohli was disappointed at not scoring a 100, reflecting his high standards.

GT Coach Praises Kohli's Relentless Mindset

Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT), their assistant coach Vijay Dhaiya praised Virat Kohli's intensity, awareness and relentless mindset, saying the veteran batter continues to set the benchmark with his discipline and hunger to improve.

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Speaking at the post-match press conference after the Gujarat Titans' loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dhaiya highlighted Kohli's exceptional approach to the game, noting that his energy and awareness go beyond just skill and game sense. "I think it's amazing. If you look at his energy... his awareness, his energy and his willingness," Dhaiya said, adding that Kohli was still dissatisfied despite his performance. "After the game... he was disappointed, saying he could have converted this to a 100," he revealed.

'Mindset Sets Him Apart'

Dhaiya said such a mindset reflects Kohli's high standards, adding that the RCB batter made a challenging pitch look easy through his dominance. "Kohli made the surface look easy. It wasn't an easy sort of a wicket... when you're commanding the situation, you make the bowler bowl where you want," he noted.

Praising Kohli's ability to apply pressure, the GT assistant coach said the veteran's mindset is what separates him from others. "That willingness to do well... his mindset sets him apart from a lot of other people," he added.

'Ziddi' in the Right Sense

Dhaiya also underlined Kohli's fitness and work ethic, pointing out that he continues to push younger players on the field. "He's still one of the best runners... pushing youngsters to take two," he said.

Highlighting Kohli's inner drive, Dhaiya described him as "Ziddi" in the right sense--someone determined to keep improving. "He's not playing to prove a point to anyone. It's 'man in the mirror'... he wants to be better than what he was yesterday," he said.

RCB Chase Down 206

Chasing 206, RCB received an early jitter as GT pacer Mohammed Siraj got rid of RCB opener Jacob Bethell early, reducing RCB to 26/1 in 3 overs. However, the rest of RCB's top order rose to the occasion. Virat Kohli, scoring a 44-ball 81, set the tone with a classic half-century, while Devdutt Padikkal (55 off 27 balls) provided excellent support. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking, ensuring the required rate never spiralled out of control. Together, they combined for a 115-run stand in just 59 balls.

After losing Kohli and Padikkal in quick succession, the game tightened in the middle overs when Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar picked up key wickets, leaving RCB at 175/5 after 16 overs. RCB stumbled in their chase as they lost Rajat Patidar (8) and Jitesh Sharma (10).

With 31 runs needed off the final four overs, the pressure was on, but Krunal Pandya (unbeaten 23 runs off 12 balls) emerged as the hero for the home side. Krunal took the attack to the GT bowlers. He took 15 runs off the 18th over, effectively breaking the back of the chase while Tim David contributed with an unbeaten nine-ball 10-run knock.

In the 19th over, Krunal finished things, pulling a short ball from Jason Holder to the deep square leg region for a single to seal the win as RCB reached 206/5 in 18.5 overs, securing two vital points and moving up to the second spot in the IPL 2026 points table. RCB now have 10 points in seven matches with five wins and two losses.