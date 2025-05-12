Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, effective immediately. The 34-year-old shared the news on Instagram, expressing gratitude for his 14-year Test journey. Social media is flooded with tributes from fans and fellow cricketers.

In a announcement that has saddened cricket fans, Indian legend Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, effective immediately. The news comes ahead of the Indian team's highly anticipated Test tour of England.

Kohli, who had reportedly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his decision, took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. In a heartfelt post, Kohli reflected on his 14-year journey in Test cricket, describing it as a transformative experience that tested him, shaped him, and taught him invaluable life lessons.

The 34-year-old batting icon, who made his Test debut in 2011, expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he had to don the Indian Test jersey. Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket marks the end of an era, as he leaves behind a legacy of incredible achievements and memories on the field.

