Former India captain Virat Kohli led the cricket fraternity in wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Cricketers Suresh Raina, Pragyan Ojha, and BCCI president Mithun Manhas also extended their greetings on social media.

Former India captain and batting great Virat Kohli on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him good health, happiness and a long life. “Warm birthday wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Wishing you good health, happiness, and a long fulfilling life,” Kohli wrote on X.

Wishes Pour In From Cricket Fraternity

Earlier, former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Pragyan Ojha, BCCI president Mithun Manhas and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans extended birthday wishes to PM Modi, with the franchise sharing a throwback video of its 2025 visit to the Prime Minister's birthplace, Vadnagar.

Manhas shared a photograph with PM Modi on X and wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister. May God bless him with excellent health, happiness, prosperity, and success forever. May he lead India to new heights of progress and development through his leadership. May his coming year be filled with joy and auspiciousness."

"Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday! May you be blessed with good health, strength and happiness. May your dedication to the nation continue to inspire millions and take Bharat to greater heights of progress, pride and glory. Jai Hind!" Raina said in a post on X.

Former India spinner Ojha also shared his greetings on X. "Warmest birthday wishes to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Wishing you good health, happiness and continued strength in your service to the nation."

Gujarat Titans marked the occasion by sharing a video recalling the team's 2025 visit to Vadnagar, Modi's birthplace in Gujarat's Mehsana district. The franchise said the team had explored the historic town's cultural and heritage legacy.

BJP Organises 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Bharatiya Janata Party is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17, with service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)