    Vijender Singh set for August return at first pro boxing event in Raipur

    Boxer Vijender Singh will be back in action during his sixth professional bout in the country when he takes to the ring in the 'Rumble in the Jungle'.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Raipur, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 8:17 PM IST

    Indian pro-boxer Vijender Singh is set to compete in the upcoming 'Rumble in the Jungle' event, which will take place in Raipur for the first time. The 36-year-old, the first Indian to bag an Olympic medal in boxing with a bronze in 2008, is looking to start a new winning streak. 

    After starting his pro-career in 2015, Vijender did not lose a single bout in six years. Currently training in Manchester, Singh won 12 straight fights to begin his pro career in a streak that saw him win both the World Boxing Organisation Asia Pacific and World Boxing Organisation Oriental super-middleweight titles. 

    Singh's winning streak finally ended in March 2021 as Russian Artysh Lopsan knocked him out in the fifth round. 

    About his return to action in Raipur, 36-year-old Singh said, "It's a great opportunity to introduce the sport to the people of the state, and hopefully, this can inspire a new generation of boxers. I am currently training in Manchester and look forward to starting my unbeaten streak again this August." 

    Excited to witness the first professional boxing in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Promoting sports for the current and next generation is extremely important for the state of Chhattisgarh." 

    "Having someone of the stature of Vijender Singh who has made the country proud at the Olympics will inspire young athletes throughout the state," Baghel added.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 8:17 PM IST
