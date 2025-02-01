Vijay Amritraj hails Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as '3 musketeers of tennis', reflects on their historic era

Former Tennis player Vijay Amritraj on Friday expressed his feelings that he was really " fortunate" to watch the three legends of the game namely Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in one single generation.

"I've just been very fortunate that I've been able to watch these incredible three musketeers of Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, playing during the same time, in the same era, which is unheard of, you know, of these three guys between them having 60 plus majors in their corner, it's impossible to comprehend what it takes. I mean, we say he has 22 slams, and that guy has 24, and this guy has 20, and so on and so forth. We just throw out a number," Vijay Amritraj said while speaking to ANI.

Nadal bowed out of the sport with 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record 14 French Open singles titles. He also won the Australian Open twice in 2009 and 2022, Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010. He was also successful in the US Open, winning the title four times in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

The 38-year-old secured 92 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour-level titles, including 36 ATP Masters championship trophies. He also secured an Olympic gold medal in men's doubles back in the 2016 Rio Olympics, making him one of three men's stars besides Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi to have completed a career golden slam by winning Olympic gold and all-major grand slam titles.

Nadal is also known as the 'Master of Clay Court', having won 63 of his titles on clay surfaces.

Further, the former Tennis player spoke about Novak Djokovic's victory in the Paris Olympics 2024 gold medal match against Carlos Alcaraz.

"I don't think there's any contest in my mind that he can win a slam. The biggest problem in winning a slam is seven good matches," Vijay Amritraj added.

Djokovic turned his ultimate dream into reality by winning his first Olympic gold, completing a prestigious 'Golden Slam', by overcoming Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In a clash between the experienced tennis icon and the young Alcaraz, who brims with talent, Djokovic realised his ultimate dream by getting his hands on the first Olympic gold medal of his illustrious career.

While Alcaraz savoured defeat, he found some solace in defending his Wimbledon title before landing in Paris.

