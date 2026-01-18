Vidarbha batter Aman Mokhade became the third player to smash 800-plus runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy edition. He scored 814 runs in 10 matches, also tying N Jagadeesan's record of five centuries in one season of the tournament.

Aman Mokhade Enters VHT Record Books

Vidarbha batter Aman Mokhade joined Prithvi Shaw of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan to become the third batter to smash 800-plus runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) edition. Mokhade achieved this accomplishment during his side's VHT final against Saurashtra in Bengaluru, scoring 33 in 45 balls, with four boundaries at a strike rate of over 73. Now in 10 matches, Mokhade has scored 814 runs in 10 innings at an average of 90.44, with a strike rate of over 109, including five centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 150* against Baroda. He is also tied with Jagadeesan's record of most centuries in a single edition of the tournament, with five each. During the semifinals, he played a brilliant 122-ball 138-run knock to chase down 281 against Karnataka, the defending champions, and take his team to the finals once again.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Above him are: Shaw (827 runs in eight innings at an average of 165.40 and a strike rate of over 138, with four centuries and a fifty and best score of 227*) for Mumbai in the 2020/21 edition and Jagadeesan (830 runs in eight innings at an average of 138.33, with a strike rate of over 125 and best score of 277, which is also the highest score in List-A cricket history).

VHT Final: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra

Coming to the match, Saurashtra won the toss and elected to field first. An 80-run stand took place between Aman and Atharva Taide for Vidarbha. A mega 133-run stand between Taide (128 in 118 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes) and Yash Rathod (54 in 61 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took Vidarbha beyond the 200-run mark. Ankur Panwar (4/65) and Chetan Sakariya (2/45) contained the rest of the line-up well today, taking Vidarbha to 317/8 in 50 overs. (ANI)