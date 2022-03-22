Lomachenko wins hearts after giving up epic bout to continue fighting in Ukraine

Vasiliy Lomachenko has turned down a shot at unified lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr to stay and defend Ukraine on the country's front line.

It was a choice between one of the greatest fights of his career or defending his country from Russian forces. Vasiliy Lomachenko chose to stay in Ukraine.

The former three-weight champion has turned down a shot at unified lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr to defend his country's front line.

Lomachenko, a pound-for-pound master, enlisted in Ukraine's territorial army last month to help fight his countrymen from the invading Putin's troops.

The 34-year-old champion is not the only high-profile boxer to have given up fights in the ring for that on the battleground, with world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and legendary brothers Wladimir and Vitaly Klitschko also joining the Ukraine fight.

Also read: Russian Olympic gold medallist Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin's pro-war rally

Lomachenko's attempt to become a four-time world champion has been put on hold even as Russian forces continue to wage war on his country. The Ukrainian was in line to face Kambosos Jr, who comfortably sits on the lightweight throne after grabbing three of the four recognised titles from Teofimo Lopez back in November.

Reports suggest that Lomachenko's team were gearing up to pull the champion out of Ukraine and begin the necessary preparations for his next world-title challenge. However, the Ukrainian refused to leave his war-torn county.

Also read: Beckham applauded for letting Ukrainian doctor use his Instagram account to show life-saving work

Kambosos Jr will now focus on his showdown with Devin Haney. However, he took time off to pay quick respects to Lomachenko on social media.

"I respect your decision, and I totally understand, and I pray for you and your country,' the Australian tweeted. 'Please stay safe, and once I wipe the floor with Devin, we will make this fight between two real champions. God bless," Kambosos Jr tweeted.

Lomachenko's decision has won the hearts of netizens, with several taking to Twitter to laud the boxing hero. Here's a look at some of the reactions: