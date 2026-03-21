Aaron Rai started the Valspar Championship strong with a 3-under 68, tying for seventh. Theegala struggled, carding a 6-over 77. Sungjae Im leads after a 7-under 64, with Brandt Snedeker one stroke behind in second place.

Rai in top 10, Theegala struggles at Valspar

Aaron Rai opened the week with a round of 3-under 68 to be placed T-7 on the leaderboard at the Valspar Championship. He was tied alongside nine other players.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Theegala, meanwhile, had a difficult start to the week as he shot 6-over 77 in the first round. This start puts him all the way down at T-128 with a lot of ground to make up if he hopes to make the cut.

Aaron Rai started the day with a birdie before dropping down to 1-over par by the turn of the round due to a pair of bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes. On the back nine, Rai had three consecutive birdies on the 10th, 11th and 12th before making another late birdie on the 17th hole to close the day with a score of 2-under 68.

Rai will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing showing at the Players Championship last week.

Theegala made an early double bogey on the second hole and then had another five bogeys in his first round. The birdie on the 14th hole was the only solace in an otherwise difficult round.

Sungjae Im takes lead, Snedeker close behind

Sungjae Im leads the field after carding 7-under 64 despite two late bogeys. The South Korean, who is returning from a wrist injury, is playing only his third event this year and has yet to make the cut. The first round included six birdies, two eagles and three bogeys.

Sungjae Im found his rhythm with the putter as he made long putts of 18ft and 35 ft to make the two eagles respectively.

In second place is Brandt Snedeker, the captain of the US team for the Presidents Cup. Snedeker fired of his first bogey free round in 14 years to be placed one stroke behind the leader. The 45 year old carded a round of 6-under 65, which included six birdies.(ANI)