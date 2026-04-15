US lawmakers blasted FIFA after reports of $100 train fares for World Cup travel in New Jersey, demanding the governing body cover transit costs instead of burdening local commuters and taxpayers.

A top US lawmaker called on FIFA to pay for World Cup public transportation costs on Tuesday following a report that local authorities in New Jersey are planning massive price hikes during the tournament.

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said on X that football's world governing body -- which stands to earn $11 billion from the tournament -- should foot the bill for transport costs to World Cup venues.

Schumer was responding to a report in The Athletic on Tuesday which said New Jersey Transit is planning to charge fans more than $100 for tickets from Penn Station in Manhattan to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during the World Cup.

A return ticket for the journey normally costs $12.90.

"FIFA is set to reap nearly $11 billion from this summer's World Cup, yet New York area commuters and residents are being handed the bill," Schumer commented.

"The least FIFA can do is ensure New York residents can go to the stadium without being gouged at the turnstile. I am demanding FIFA step up and cover transportation costs for host cities and states.

"New York commuters and residents should not subsidize an $11 billion windfall."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also took aim at the reported price hike.

"The World Cup should be as affordable and accessible as possible," Hochul wrote on X. "Charging over $100 for a short train ride sounds awfully high to me."

NJ Transit did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by AFP.

The Athletic quoted a spokesperson for the agency as saying that no firm decision had been taken on World Cup ticket pricing.

"The ticket prices for match day travel have not been finalized and any reference to cost would be unconfirmed speculation," the spokesperson said.

The Athletic report cited NJ Transit sources as saying that the cost of laying on services for the eight matches due to be held at MetLife Stadium -- including the final on July 19 -- would cost around $48 million.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has said the state will not pass on the cost of transportation to local taxpayers.

"We are not going to be paying for moving the people who are viewing the World Cup on the back of New Jersey taxpayers and New Jersey commuters," Sherrill said on Monday.

The issue of public transport fare hikes affecting World Cup venues also emerged in Boston, where the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority confirmed earlier this month that return tickets from the city to Gillette Stadium would cost $80 -- up from the usual price of $20.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)