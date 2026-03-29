Fabio Di Giannantonio claimed his second consecutive pole position at the US GP with a new lap record. Marco Bezzecchi took second but was penalised, with Pedro Acosta third. Eight-time COTA polesitter Marc Marquez will start from P6.

An Adventurous Session for Marquez

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) set a new lap record of 2:00.136 to take pole position at the US GP, making it back-to-back poles for the first time in his career to follow up his Brazilian GP glory in style. Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) took second before being given a two-place grid penalty for Sunday's GP, with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) in third at the conclusion of a dramatic session, according to a release.

One notable name missing from that front row is eight-time COTA polesitter Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team), as the #93 had an adventurous session and starts P6 in Texas.

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After the first runs, there was a stunning new lap record leading the way - and from Q1-graduate Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol). There was also some drama as Marc Marquez got close to the rear of a slower Bezzecchi, and the incident was investigated. He was able to avoid the Aprilia, then also had to pull up to avoid Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol), which was also investigated. The incidents weren't over for the #93 yet either.

The Final Rush for Pole

Mir led the way then, but once the mad rush for the top began in earnest on the second runs, red sectors flooded the timing screens. But as each rider got further through their laps, the threats to Mir's time at the top were whittled down to only a few riders - and the #36 was only pushed down to fifth.

First, Bezzecchi took over on provisional pole with a couple of minutes to go, before Di Giannantonio shot across the line and took it. Acosta then slotted into third, not quite able to threaten, with Mir sitting fourth as one rider remained to set their final fast lap: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team).

Bagnaia didn't manage to quite challenge the front row, but the #63 takes fourth ahead of Mir - leaving Marc Marquez down in sixth. The #93 bailed out of his final fast lap after an incident with Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) as the #23 was forced to avoid him.

How the Rest of the Grid Lined Up

Behind those front two rows, Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) qualified P7 after topping FP2, looking for more when the lights go out after an impressive Brazilian GP, with Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) alongside him in P8. Marini takes P9 to complete Row 3, but he also has a two-place penalty for Sunday.

Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) completed the top ten after moving through Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team), after ending Friday half a tenth off Marc Marquez, had a tougher start to Saturday with two crashes in FP2 and then qualified P11. Bastianini completes the top 12 after the late incident with Marc Marquez.