Ben Mayes hit a record-breaking 191 off 117 balls, the highest score by an England batter in U-19 World Cup history. His knock, the joint second-highest ever in the tournament, propelled England to a massive total of 404/6 against Scotland.

Record-Breaking Innings

Ben Mayes wrote himself into history books by registering the highest individual score by an England batter at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup after smashing 191 off just 117 balls against Scotland on Wednesday in Harare. Mayes' score was also the joint second-highest of all-time in U-19 World Cup history, equalling Sri Lanka's Hasitha Boyagoda and falling just one short of the world record score of Viran Chamudith, who achieved this record earlier in the tournament against Japan, as per the ICC website.

England finished their innings with a massive total of 404 for 6, putting them in a dominant position after a masterclass of power hitting. Mayes knock led England to register the sixth-highest score in the history of ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, and the highest in the tournament thus far.

'It Feels Amazing': Ben Mayes

"I think it's positive. I wasn't quite sure what was going to happen this morning. I just tried to take it a ball at a time. Really well helped by Morsi (Moores), and people chipping in with Rew and Caleb as well. I think it helped, kept me in the moment. No other words for it. It feels amazing (talking about his knock). As a team, we've tried to identify areas where we can score best, bowlers we can target. I think the whole team did that well today, not only me, " Ben Mayes said after his innings.

Dominant Partnership Powers England

Mayes came into bat after England had lost Ben Dawkins early, and he wasted no time in taking the attack to the opposition. Mayes, along with Joe Moores, began an onslaught that saw them record a 188-run stand in about 22 overs. Mayes was supported brilliantly by Moores, who scored a quick 81, and their massive partnership effectively took the game away from the opposition.

The 18-year-old Mayes had a lion's share in the partnership as he continued to dominate the opposition bowlers. In his innings, he smashed 18 boundaries and smashed eight sixes to completely flatten the Scottish attack. (ANI)