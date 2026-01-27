India secured a commanding 204-run victory over Zimbabwe in the U19 World Cup Super Six. Vihaan Malhotra's stellar 109*, along with fifties from Suryavanshi and Kundu, set a target of 353. Bowlers Udhav Mohan and Ayush Mhatre took three wickets each.

India registered a commanding 204-run win over host Zimbabwe in a Super Six Group 2 match in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2026 tournament on Tuesday.

With this victory, the Ayush Mhatre-led India registered a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing Super Six stage. Earlier, they defeated the United States of America, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

India Bat First, Post Daunting 352

Batting first, Team India hammered 352/8 in 50 overs.

The 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a blistering knock of 52 off 30 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu scored 61 off 62 balls, with five fours and one six.

Middle-order batter Vihaan Malhotra played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 109 runs off 107 balls, with seven fours, as India posted a daunting target.

For Zimbabwe, Panashe Mazai (2/86), captain Simbarashe Mudzengerere (2/51), and Tatenda Chimugoro (3/49) were among the wicket-takers.

Hosts Falter in Chase

Chasing 353, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 148 in 37.4 overs. Kian Blignaut (37 off 73 balls, four boundaries), Tatenda Chimugoro (29 off 29 balls, three boundaries), and Leeroy Chiwaula (62 off 77 deliveries, seven fours and one six) played fighting knocks as hosts lost the one-sided contest.

Player of the Match Vihaan Malhotra Reacts

For scoring his fantastic century, Vihaan Malhotra was named Player of the Match.

"It's a great feeling to contribute to the team with the bat, and I had a great day. Actually, we had so many overs to go, so we both planned to take the game long and the occasional boundary in between, so yes, that was the plan.

Yes, it was hot today. We've been having cloudy weather with winds. Pacers have been helped from the wicket, but today it was a little hot, and the pitch was nicer, so it was nice to be playing this game.

Actually, he was playing his normal game. He was finding his boundaries where he is strong, and we were just having a good chat in the middle, with good communication. That's why our partnership was so helpful.

He's such a key player, contributed to the ball in one game, won the player of the match there, contributed to the bat in this particular game," Vihaan said during the post-match presentation.

For India, RS Ambrish (2/19), Henil Patel (1/25), and Khilan Patel (1/39) were among the wicket-takers. Udhav Mohan (3/20) and captain Ayush Mhatre (3/14) scalped three wickets apiece.