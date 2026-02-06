India clinched its sixth ICC U19 World Cup title, beating England by 100 runs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive 175 and skipper Ayush Mhatre's fifty powered India to a massive 411/9. Mhatre expressed joy in carrying on the legacy of the seniors.

Leading his side to the sixth ICC Under 19 title, Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre expressed happiness at being able to carry on the legacy of senior legends Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, who won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup title. Mhatre's clutch half-century and Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive, stroke-filled 175 in 80 balls, with 15 fours and 15 sixes justfied the hype around the duo while the other stars in the team also delivered to first take India to a record-breaking 411/9, then defending it and leaving England 100 runs short despite a valiant century from Caleb Falconer. This is India's sixth U19 WC title, the most by a team and continues their golden run in age-group cricket.

'Happy to carry forward the legacy': Mhatre

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Mhatre said the journey has been incredible and memorable for them and hailed the team for executing their plan and playing their natural game, particularly Suryavanshi. "We have no words for him, what an innings he played. But yeah, we know he's a fabulous batsman. So he has shown in this match what he can do. So, yeah, we are happy to carry forward the legacy: Rohit Sharma won the World Cup, Harmanpreet did, and now we have. So we are happy to carry forward the legacy. (about the support staff) No words for support staff because the last eight, seven months, they have just hustled around us, and the credit goes to them that they have worked on us. (What does he take away from this World Cup?) Same attitude we should play and how we have played here. So we will not play again in the same team, but we just we can just carry forward this attitude and play this type of cricket."

Suryavanshi's Masterclass Powers India to 411

After India opted to bat first, a stunner, record-shattering Vaibhav Suryavanshi masterclass (175 in 80 balls, with 15 fours and 15 sixes), a half-century from skipper Ayush Mhatre (53 in 51 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a knock from Abhigyan Kundu (40 in 31 balls, with six fours and a six) guided India to a massive 411/9.

England's Valiant Chase Falls Short

England lost an early wicket but went from 142/2 courtesy a fine knock from Ben Dawkins (66 in 56 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a partnership with skipper Thomas Rew (31 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six), but collapsed to 177/7 as they progressed. Falconer (115 in 67 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes) put on a spectacular show of power, but all in vain, as they are yet to win the title since the 1998 edition. RS Ambrish (3/56) starred with an incredible spell. (ANI)