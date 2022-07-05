Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United's first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy

    Manchester United has announced its first signing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia has joined the club from Feyenoord.

    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    After over a month-long delay, English giants Manchester United has announced its first signing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia has signed for the Red Devils on a four-year deal, with an option to extend another year. He has joined the club from Dutch club Feyenoord, while his contract is worth €15 million, along with €2 million add-ons. United reportedly hijacked the transfer through his big agent Hasan Cetinkaya, with the Dutchman ostensibly reaching a verbal agreement with French giants Olympique Lyonnais. He began his senior football career with the Dutch side, playing 136 matches and even scoring four goals across tournaments.

    Following his contract signing and announcement, Malacia told the club, "It's an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. It is a new chapter for me, a new league with new teammates and a tremendous manager [Erik ten Hag] leading us. From playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, I know the qualities he has and what he demands of his players."

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United - Portuguese open to Chelsea move?

    "Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt. I'll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to my family and me. None of this would be possible if it weren't for them. I'm ready to focus on the future with United and help my new club achieve success," concluded Malacia.

    At the same time, United football director John Murtough added, "Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead. Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club."

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 7:38 PM IST
