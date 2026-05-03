Yuvraj Sandhu endured a nightmarish final round at the 2026 Turkish Airlines Open, dropping from a top-10 position to T-43. Mikael Lindberg of Sweden secured his first DP World Tour title with a two-stroke victory, earning a US PGA Championship spot.

Sandhu suffers final round collapse

It was a nightmarish final round for Yuvraj Sandhu, who had a top-10 finish within his grasp even as he approached the back nine of the 2026 Turkish Airlines Open. Sandhu, after rounds of 69-71-71, was in the Top-10 after three rounds, and he was in there even after 10 holes in the final round. It was then that he crashed with a double bogey and four other bogeys against just one more birdie. He carded 5-over 77 and a total of even par for four days. He dropped to T-43, slipping 34 places.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shubhankar Sharma (74) was T-65 with rounds of 70-75-74-74 for a 2-over total.

Mikael Lindberg claims maiden DP World Tour title

Mikael Lindberg secured his first DP World Tour title and qualified for the US PGA Championship with a two-stroke win at the 2026 Turkish Airlines Open. The Swede, making his 70th start on the DP World Tour, held off playing partner Daniel Rodrigues with a final round of 69 to finish ten under par at National Golf Club in Belek, Antalya.

The 33-year-old's victory sees him top the Asian Swing Rankings and subsequently earn his Major Championship debut at the US PGA Championship in two weeks' time. He will be joined at Aronimink Golf Club by Austrian Bernd Wiesberger and American Jordan Gumberg, who finished second and third on the rankings, respectively.

The clubhouse target had by now been set at seven under, initially by Jacob Skov Olesen before he was joined by Darius van Driel and Ewen Ferguson. With the trio sitting four back from the on-course lead, though, it came down to a battle between Lindberg, Rodrigues and Guido Migliozzi, with the Italian eight under and three behind Lindberg with three to play.

Rodrigues and Migliozzi shared second place on eight under, ahead of Ferguson, Van Driel and Olesen.