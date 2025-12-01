Yash Mumbai Eagles and Gujarat Panthers registered wins on day three of the Tennis Premier League Season 7 in Ahmedabad. The Eagles overcame Hyderabad Strikers 52-48, while the Panthers staged a comeback to defeat Rajasthan Rangers 52-48.

Eagles and Panthers Clinch Victories

Yash Mumbai Eagles and Gujarat Panthers registered wins on day three of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 on Thursday. The first half of the day witnessed incredible action at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium on Thursday.

Yash Mumbai Eagles Edge Out Hyderabad Strikers

Yash Mumbai Eagles and Hyderabad Strikers got the proceedings underway on day three, as per a press release from TPL. Carole Monnet got the Strikers off to an ideal start with a 16-9 win against Riya Bhatia in the Women's Singles match. However, Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha fought back with a 15-10 win against Carole Monnet and Vishnu Vardhan in the Mixed Doubles. In the men's singles category, Damir Dzumhur registered his first win of the tournament, overpowering Pedro Martinez 16-9. The duo of Vishnu Vardhan and Pedro Martinez did clinch a 13-12 against Damir Dzumhur and Niki Poonacha, but it wasn't enough as Yash Mumbai Eagles prevailed 52-48.

Gujarat Panthers Stage Comeback Win

In the second match of the day, Gujarat Panthers battled it out against Rajasthan Rangers. In the women's singles, Ekaterina Kazionova registered a commanding 16-9 win against Nuria Brancaccio. Ekaterina Kazionova then teamed up with Dhakshineswar Suresh in the Mixed Doubles, clinching a 13-12 win against the pair of Nuria Brancaccio and Anirudh Chandrasekar, putting Rajasthan Rangers in the driver's seat. In the Men's Singles encounter, two top 50 players went head-to-head. Alexandre Muller, ranked 46 in the world, delivered a clinic to win 17-8 against world no. 26 Luciano Darderi. Alexandre Muller and Anirudh Chandrasekar won 14-11 against Dhakshineswar Suresh and Luciano Darderi in the Men's Doubles, completing a 52-48 comeback win for Gujarat Panthers, giving them their first win this season.

Evening Session Preview

The second half of the day witnessed Rohan Bopanna's SG Pipers take on the Chennai Smashers. Gurgaon Grand Slammers and GS Delhi Aces rounded up the day's action in Ahmedabad. (ANI)