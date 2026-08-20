The Royal Premier League's second season began in Pulwama with a night cricket match drawing thousands. MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para lauded the event for bringing joy to youth, while organiser Irfan Ahmad said PM Modi's praise motivated him.

The Royal Premier League witnessed an exciting night cricket match at the Sports Stadium in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir as the second season kicked off on Wednesday, drawing thousands of spectators who gathered to support and encourage local cricketing talent.

The match turned into a vibrant sporting spectacle as cricket enthusiasts from different areas arrived at the venue to watch the players showcase their skills under floodlights. The enthusiastic crowd cheered for the teams throughout the game, creating an energetic atmosphere.

The growing popularity of night cricket matches in Kashmir reflects the increasing interest in the sport among local youth. With proper lighting and improved facilities, players are getting more opportunities to participate in competitive matches beyond traditional daytime games. Night cricket is gradually emerging as a new attraction in Kashmir, providing young players with more opportunities to pursue their passion for the game while bringing communities together through sport.

A Message of Hope and Happiness

Pulwama MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para praised the youth-led cricket event for creating a joyful atmosphere and bringing together young people from across Jammu and Kashmir. He said such sporting events can help provide hope and happiness to youth while easing stress and fostering a positive sporting culture in the region.

"Look, it's a very good thing that once again in Pulwama, we are amidst a joyous atmosphere and we're seeing how the youth have taken an initiative. And it's a people's initiative. Irfan (orrganiser) made an effort so that the youth here get an atmosphere of joy, an event like this which is also giving hope and happiness to the youth of Kashmir," the Pulwama MLA told ANI.

"From Kupwara, Kishtwar, Keran, Doda--young people are standing here right now at 10:00 PM, they've come from far away to make each other happy. And they feel that this is our event, this is our program. So I think it's a huge victory for all of us and happening in Pulwama right now, it's a huge message to every cricket lover," he said further.

Para said sporting events can help ease stress among Kashmir's youth by creating moments of joy, hope and togetherness. "Our endeavor will be to create a sporting atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, because there is so much stress, worry, hopelessness, and resentment among our youth. Somehow, through such small events, we feel that, you know, there's something to celebrate, there's something to laugh about. This is an attempt to heal our people and also create events of happiness for the young youth of Kashmir," he said.

Organiser Motivated by PM's Praise

League organiser Irfan Ahmad said Season 2 has received strong support from Pulwama's youth and public, adding that praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further motivated him to improve the event and build on its success.

"Today our second season is about to begin, and God willing, the entire Pulwama district is ready. The youth here are fully prepared and they have full support. We will try our best this year to make this event even better than last year. The public here wants such events to happen, especially considering the hype it currently has all over India. So I am deeply grateful to the people for that," he said ahead of the first match.

"When our Prime Minister praises an event or an individual, naturally a person gets motivated. So I've been very motivated by that and I think about my work, how to move forward, how to make it better day by day. Otherwise, my effort will remain at the ground level. As you all know, just look at the crowd now, there are hundreds of thousands of people here. So this is all due to my hard work, the people's prayers, and everyone's support," he added. (ANI)