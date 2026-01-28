Indian shuttler Mithun Manjunath stunned eighth-seed Magnus Johannessen to advance to the second round of the Thailand Masters. Anmol Kharb and Kiran George also progressed, while Rakshita Ramraj fought hard before losing her match.

Mithun Manjunath Upsets Eighth Seed

Shuttler Mithun Manjunath cruised into the second round, stunning the eighth-seed Magnus Johannessen of Denmark on Wednesday in Thailand Masters badminton tournament. The 27-year-old Mithun, ranked 60th in the world, outclassed the world number 41 21-12, 9-21, 21-17 at the Super 300 event, according to Olympics.com. Mithun was dominant in the first game, before Magnus turned the table in the second game to set up a decider. The decider turned out to be a well-fought, entertaining affair, once level at 17-17 before Mithun took four successive points to take the match and set up a second-round clash against Paris 2024 bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

Other Indian Results

A couple of positives came from women's singles, when Rakshita Ramraj pushed top seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand to absolute limits, but lost 21-18, 13-21, 14-21 after winning the first game.

Also, the world number 51st Anmol Kharb, reached the second round with a fine win over Lo Sin Yan of Hong Kong by 21-12, 21-12. He will be locking horns against Chinese Taipei's fifth seed Huang Yu-Hsun

Kiran George also did well, securing a win over Malaysia's Aidil Sholeh in the men's singles by 21-15, 21-9 in an easy two-game win.