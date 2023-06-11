'You made it!': Nadal congratulates Djokovic after win at French Open seals historic 23rd Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic broke new ground in men's tennis when the Serbian great defeated Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to to claim a record 23rd major championship on Sunday. Ruud got out to a great start on Court-Philippe Chatrier, but Djokovic overcame him to secure his historic victory. The third seed won the first set after trailing 1-4 in the tie-break. He then produced some of his best hitting of the past two days in the second and third sets en route to a three-hour, 13-minute victory.

With his victory, the three-time Roland Garros champion Djokovic also dethroned Rafael Nadal as the oldest Roland Garros victor at 36 years and 20 days old, reclaimed the top spot in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings from Carlos Alcaraz, and became the first person to win all four Grand Slam competitions at least three times.

After surpassing Rafael Nadal to clinch his 23rd Grand Slam title, the Spaniard took to Twitter to congratulate Djokovic for the historic feat.

"Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole. 23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!" wrote Nadal on Twitter.

Djokovic scarcely looked back after stopping Ruud's early assault en route to increasing his advantage in their ATP Head2Head series to 5-0. The Serbian won 80% (59/74) of the points after his first serve while outhitting the fourth seed by 52 to 31.

Ruud, who was competing in his third final game in the past five major championships, fought valiantly but was unable to keep up his brilliant start. After 4-3 in the first set, the 24-year-old, who advanced to the finals of both the US Open and Roland Garros in 2022, was unable to earn more than two points in a return game as Djokovic mercilessly thwarted his opponent's attempts to rally.

Here's a look at some of the other reactions that flooded on social media lauding Novak Djokovic's historic feat: