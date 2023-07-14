Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic advances to 35th Grand Slam Final, aims for Historic 24th Major Title

    Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis maestro, continues his impressive run as he secures a place in his 35th Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. With a straight-sets victory over Jannik Sinner.

    Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic advances to 35th Grand Slam Final, aims for Historic 24th Major Title
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 9:26 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic continues his dominance in Grand Slam tennis, reaching yet another final. The 36-year-old Serbian star is aiming for a historic 24th major title, his eighth Wimbledon crown, and his fifth consecutive Wimbledon championship. In a straight-sets victory over Jannik Sinner, Djokovic secured his place in his 35th Grand Slam final, the most ever achieved by a man or woman. Remarkably, he remains unbeaten in his last 45 matches on Centre Court since his loss to Andy Murray in the 2013 final, a decade ago.

    A victory in the final would see Djokovic equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles. Currently, he holds the men's record with 23 titles, one ahead of Rafael Nadal, and is tied with Serena Williams. Additionally, an eighth Wimbledon title would put him on par with Roger Federer, and a fifth consecutive win would match Federer and Bjorn Borg's record in that category.

    Awaiting Djokovic in the final is the winner of the second semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, both previous U.S. Open champions. A win in the final would bring Djokovic one step closer to achieving a calendar Grand Slam, a feat not seen since Rod Laver accomplished it in 1969. While Djokovic fell short in the U.S. Open final against Medvedev last year, he remains motivated and focused, disregarding his age and believing that he is currently playing some of his best tennis.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur secures final spot after thrilling comeback victory, will face Marketa Vondrousova

    In the semifinal against Sinner, Djokovic's experience and skill prevailed once again, as he emerged victorious in straight sets. Sinner, coached by Darren Cahill, put up a fight but couldn't overcome Djokovic's dominance. Despite facing double-set point in the third set, Djokovic fought back and eventually sealed the match in a tight tiebreak.

    Reflecting on the match, Djokovic acknowledged the close contest and the potential turning points that could have gone Sinner's way. With his sights set on adding another Grand Slam title to his collection, Djokovic remains grateful for the sport that has given him so much and is determined to give back by playing at his highest level.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz over the moon after reaching semi-finals; says it's a dream

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 9:26 PM IST
