Novak Djokovic reveals his focus is solely on Grand Slams ahead of the US Open 2025. He skipped recent Masters 1000 events to prioritize family time and stated he no longer enjoys the two-week tournaments.

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has addressed his priority amid the gruelling ATP calendar ahead of his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at the upcoming US Open 2025, which will begin on August 24. Djokovic has not played in any ATP tournament since his semifinal defeat to eventual and first-time champion Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon this year, over a month ago.

Djokovic recently withdrew from the two successive ATP Masters 1000 events, the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters, which often serve as a key preparation ground for players ahead of the season’s final Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows. The 38-year-old, who has an impeccable record of 45-12 in the ATP Masters 1000 events, decided to sit out the Canadian Open due to a groin injury sustained during the Wimbledon quarterfinal after a ‘nasty’ fall.

After over a month of absence, Novak Djokovic is set to return to the court for the US Open 2025, where he will aim for his fifth triumph and a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam, breaking the tie with Margaret Court with 24 Majors.

No schedule other than Grand Slams for Djokovic

Ahead of the US Open main draw, Novak Djokovic was asked about his absence from two ATP Masters 1000 events leading up to the final Grand Slam of the season. In response, the Serbian star stated that he prefers to spend more time with his family, adding that he has no other schedule beyond Grand Slams.

“I decided not to play because I wanted to spend more time with my family,” Djokovic said at the press conference.

“And to be honest, you know, I think I earned my right and have the luxury of kind of choosing, picking and choosing where I want to go and what I want to play.

“I don't actually have any schedule other than Slams, to be honest,” he added.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Novak Djokovic has participated in numerous ATP Masters 1000 events, having won all nine tournaments at least twice. His latest victory was at the Paris Masters in 2023. In the ongoing season of the ATP tour, Djokovic played only four Masters 1000 events at the Indian Wells Masters, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open.

After the French Open semifinal defeat to Jannik Sinner, the veteran tennis player did not play any tournament in the lead-up to Wimbledon, where his quest for the 25th Grand Slam title further came to a halt following the semifinal defeat to the Italian tennis star.

‘Not chasing the rankings or building up my points’

Further speaking about his Grand Slam-focused approach, Novak Djokovic bluntly stated that he no longer enjoys the two-week Masters 1000 events, adding that he is not chasing rankings or defending points. The Serbian star said Grand Slam tournaments give him greater motivation.

“To be quite frank with you, I don't enjoy the two-week Masters events anymore. It's just way too long for me. So yeah, it's just not any more prioritizing the heavy schedule as I used to. I'm not chasing the rankings or building up my points or defending, et cetera. I just don't think about it anymore.” Djokovic said.

“For me, it's really about where do I find motivation and joy? Where will I be inspired to play the best tennis? And where do I care to be, really, and play? And Slams are obviously the four main tournaments where I always feel the most motivation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for the 25th Grand Slam title when he takes on Learner Tien of the USA in the opening round of the US Open on Monday, August 25. Djokovic has been chasing the historic milestone since winning his 24th Major at the 2023 US Open.